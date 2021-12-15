ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon Is Developing The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, A Super-Telephoto Prime Lens For The Nikon Z Mount System

ephotozine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, a super-telephoto prime lens for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted. The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line* lens, delivering powerful rendering with outstanding resolution while...

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
photographyblog.com

Nikon Z DX 50-250mm F4.5-6.3 VR Review

The Nikon Z DX 50-250mm F4.5-6.3 VR is a versatile super-telephoto 5x zoom lens for Nikon DX APS-C sensor mirrorless cameras, where it provides a 75-375mm equivalent focal length in 35mm full-frame terms. The Z DX 50-250mm F4.5-6.3 VR for Nikon was first announced in October 2019. This lens is...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The Nikon Z 9 Will Begin Shipping on Christmas Eve but Expect Delays

Nikon has announced that its new flagship full frame mirrorless camera, the Z 9, will begin shipping on December 24, though customers should probably brace themselves for delays. Nikon made the announcement via its website, adding the caveat that an unexpectedly large number of preorders meant that they “may not...
ELECTRONICS
cameralabs.com

Nikon Z 28-75mm f2.8 preview

The announcement of Nikon’s Z 28-75mm f2.8 came as quite a surprise: it was neither on Nikon’s lens roadmap nor were there any rumors about it until a few days before it became official. In addition, Nikon already has two standard 24-70mm zooms for its mirrorless lineup: The Z 24-70mm f4 S and the Z 24-70mm f2.8 S. But Nikon managed to squeeze another interesting option between both existing lenses: The Z 28-75mm f2.8 offers a one stop brighter constant focal ratio than the 24-70mm f4 S but puts away with the top-of-the-line features of the professional grade Z 24-70mm f2.8 S. The new lens has no dedicated focus ring, no programmable function button, no OLED display, and no ARNEO coating. And – perhaps most crucially – it starts at only 28mm, which means you lose 9 degrees in angle of view over the lenses starting at 24mm. It’s also not an “S”-lens signalling that its optical performance is probably not quite up there with Nikon’s “S”-lenses. But sacrificing these features makes it possible to position the new lens at half the price of the Z 24-70mm f2.8 S and quite astonishingly shave off an incredible 30% or 241g of weight of its professional sibling. Which makes the Nikon Z 28-75mm f2.8 the lightest standard zoom lens with constant f2.8 aperture for mirrorless cameras, except for the Tamron 28-75mm f.8 Di III G2 which just hit the streets – but is only available (so far) for Sony E-mount.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon#Lenses#Prime Lens#Nikkor#Telephoto Lens#Vr S#Fresnel
aithority.com

IntoPIX TicoRAW Technology Added With High-Efficiency RAW Recording Of Nikon Z 9 Flagship Mirrorless Camera

A smart strategic move that will allow camera professionals to benefit from higher resolution with still & movie RAW format, while significantly reducing storage. intoPIX is pleased to announce the successful integration of the TicoRAW technology into the new generation of Nikon cameras, including the latest flagship Z 9 mirrorless camera.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Nikon Z 6II review: It’s the Steady-Eddie of the camera world

At launch, the Nikon Z 6 didn’t exactly set the world ablaze. However, it found favor among Nikon’s faithful, and thanks to some updates after launch it became a half-decent camera. The Nikon Z 6II is promising twice the horsepower out of the box but will it giddy-up and go? Find out in our full review.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Cosina Unveils Super-Fast Nokton 50mm f/1 Lens for VM-Mount

Cosina has announced the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens for VM-mount, which is the fastest lens it has ever produced for full-frame. The 50mm f/1 lens is constructed of nine elements in seven groups and features a “grinding aspherical surface” (GA) element that Cosina says was produced in-house and used on the first element of the lens. The company says that it was difficult to control the manufacturing of this style of aspherical lens when compared to the general molded approach, but did so using high melting point and high refraction glass. Cosina says that the goal was to make a large diameter lens that was still compact and that with a wide-open aperture of f/1, the goal was to provide very large bokeh reproduction while still being sharp.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 review: A stunning prime-like telephoto lens

The Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is not a new lens in the Fujifilm lineup, it is however a lens that still turns a lot of heads. If you’ve just switched to Fujifilm’s X series of cameras and you shoot professionally, is this a lens you should buy? Find out in our full review.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

Which Nifty Fifty Lens Is Right for Nikon Photographers?

A 50mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is one of the most versatile lenses a photographer can own, offering a relatively neutral focal length suitable for everything from portraits to landscapes and the ability to shoot in low light or leverage subject-isolating narrow depth of field. If you are a Nikon shooter looking for the right 50mm lens, check out this great video comparison that looks at three options at a range of price points.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Nikon Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm F/3.5-6.3 VR Lens Review

The new Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens extends even further the range of DX (APS-C format) lenses for the crop sensor Nikon Z cameras, such as the Z 50 and Zfc. This gives a "35mm equivalent" field of view similar to a 27-210mm lens on a full-frame camera. This is a welcome boost in range compared to the other manufacturers, whose lenses tend to stop at 135mm, still unconsciously perhaps paying homage to that 135mm focal length that originated with early Leica 35mm cameras. It was the point at which SLR focusing became more accurate than rangefinder focusing, so Leica rangefinder camera lenses stopped at 135mm.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Angelbird Introduces New AV PRO CFexpress Type B SE And SX Memory Cards.

Transcontinenta UK Ltd. announce the introduction of two new Angelbird CFexpress media cards that give freelance filmmakers, hobbyists and professional photographers access to leading technology supporting 8K+ RAW video and photo production: AV PRO CFexpress SE Type B 512GB and AV PRO CFexpress SX Type B 160GB. First time users...
RETAIL
cameratimes.org

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens Officially Announced, Price $1,199

Today Nikon officially announced a new full-frame standard zoom lens to the Nikon Z family: Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens. Covering a wide-angle to portrait-length range, this Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens is ideal for a variety of shooting situations, including landscape, street, portraiture, documentary, and travel applications.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Photography Review

Nikon is licensing intoPIX's TicoRAW technology for 8K/60p Raw video in its Z9 camera

When Nikon announced its forthcoming Z9 camera, it confirmed it would be able to shoot 8K Raw video at up to 60 frames per second (fps) with a firmware set to be released in 2022. At the time, Nikon didn’t specify how it had achieved this, but we now know it’s being done with the help of TicoRAW, a compression technology from intoPIX that Nikon is licensing for its Nikon Z9 camera system.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Viltrox Unveils $380 50mm f/1.8 for Sony E and Nikon Z-Mount

Viltrox has announced a 50mm f/1.8 lens for both Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras, adding to the company’s expanding list of third-party lens choices for full-frame mirrorless bodies. Without a lens cap and hood, the new Viltrox lens is relatively lightweight at just 350 grams (12.4 ounces) compared to...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikkor Z Lens Line-Up Expansion Shown On Updated Lens Roadmap

Nikon has released an updated lens roadmap (shown above) which features a number of Nikkor lenses that are yet to be released. Nikon also used the date '2023' when discussing the lens roadmap which could be an indication of when the lenses might be released by. The lens roadmap news...
digitalrev.com

Nikon beefs up its range of Z lenses with two new optics

It’s fair to say that Nikon was a little late to the mirrorless party, but the brand sure is making up for lost time and has just announced that photographers using Nikon range of Z mirrorless cameras will soon have two new lenses to add to their kit bags.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

One Of My Bad Habits, Buying Cameras, Has Got A Little Out Of Hand...

John Duder has quite the growing collection of Exakta cameras which are the subject of his fascinating latest feature for ePHOTOzine. The line-up, oldest at the front, newest at the back. Now it’s a collection. If a couple of years ago I wrote about my 50-year long desire for...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Tokina Unveils 400mm f/8 N II S Mirror Lens in 8 Mount Options

Tokina has announced an updated 400mm f/8 N II S mirror lens that changes the optical design and integrates a T-mount system that the company says improves performance. It will be available in eight camera mount configurations. The original version of the lens was announced in July of 2020 and...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy