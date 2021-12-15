ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Culture—And The Kids—Meek Mill Donating $500K of Christmas Presents to Philly Families

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 3 days ago
Rapper and prison reform activist Meek Mill is giving back to his hometown of Philadelphia in a big way this holiday season. According to a press release, Meek Mill intends to donate $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to families in need in Philadelphia. The event will take place Dec....

defpen

Meek Mill To Lead $500,000 Holiday Gift Giveaway In Philadelphia

Philadelphia native Meek Mill is bringing a bit of holiday cheer to his hometown this month. Philly Voice has reported that the rapper and entrepreneur is teaming up with New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin to host a holiday gift giveaway in Philadelphia. The trio will put together $500,000 of bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and other gifts for families in need throughout the City of Brotherly Love. In addition, Meek Mill is expected to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of 12 Days of Christmas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
okcheartandsoul.com

Meek Mill planning big holiday giveaway in Philly

Meek Mill is planning to be Santa Claus for needy kids in his hometown. The “Sharing Locations” rapper announced he will host the “Meek Mill Holiday Giveaway Event” in Philadelphia on December 19 at a location to be announced later. “Really doing something big for the city,“ Meek commented on...
SOCIETY
okcheartandsoul.com

Meek Mill donating $500K in Christmas gifts to the needy: “We blessed so we bless”

Meek Mill believes in giving for the holidays, especially to the needy in his Philadelphia hometown. The “All Eyes on You” rapper announced Monday he’s donating Christmas gifts worth $500,000 on Sunday, December 19. The presents will include MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, video game gift cards, board games, bikes and helmets, winter coats, dolls, play sets, and more.
CHARITIES
theundefeated.com

Meek Mill keeps his focus on reforming the probation system

PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps it was serendipity. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Senate approved a measure that, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would revamp the state’s probation and parole program and start to repair a generation’s worth of carnage. At almost the same time Senate Bill 913 was being voted on, a group of nearly 30 kids and their families filed into the Wells Fargo Center for a day designed to highlight how abuses in the system affect children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Meek Mill hoops with Philly kids affected by justice system

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill crouched on the court before a Philadelphia 76ers game and grabbed the hand of a shy 7-year-old boy for a quiet chat before more kids swarmed the rapper for a photo. His message for the boy — and for all the Philly-area children affected by the criminal justice system who were invited […]
NBA
audacy.com

Sixers co-owner Micheal Rubin, Meek Mill treat 26 local kids affected by the justice system to VIP game experience

Sixers co-owner Micheal Rubin alongside his friend, Philly rapper Meek Mill, treated 26 local kids to a VIP experience during Wednesday night's Sixer's game against the Miami Heat. The event was all a part of an initiative for Rubin and Mill's 'REFORM Alliance' organization -- which is dedicated to those who’ve been affected unfairly by the probation system, with their sole goal being to change those provisions.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Gives Rowdy Rebel Advice On How To Combat Label Money Woes

Meek Mill is looking out for his peers who are going through similar issues with their record label. On Tuesday (December 14), Rowdy Rebel aired his frustrations with Epic Records, claiming they haven’t paid him a dime for his music in seven years. “I’m not dropping no more music...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Meek Mill, Lil Baby & Michael Rubin Host Reform Night For Underprivileged Kids at Philadelphia 76ers Arena

Twenty-five percent of people who end up in jail every year did so without actually committing a crime, according to a stat cited by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. Co-chaired by Rubin and rap star Meek Mill, the Reform Alliance is looking to do something about that statistic by changing the probation and petty technical violation laws across the country that send American citizens to prison.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year. The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
