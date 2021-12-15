ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

L’Arpeggiata/Pluhar review – theatrical and urgent Monteverdi Vespers

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUnBA_0dNY11uv00
Thoroughly theatrical … Christina Pluhar conducts l’Arpeggiata.

It seems we will never know what motivated Monteverdi to bundle together five psalm settings and four concertato motets with an instrumental sonata, a hymn and two settings of the Magnificat, and publish them in Venice in 1610 as Vespers for the Blessed Virgin. There’s no evidence that the collection was ever performed in its entirety in Monteverdi’s lifetime, or even, despite much of its content, that he intended it as a single liturgical work. The mystery surrounding its purpose leaves performers today with a whole range of performing possibilities for the Vespers, both sacred and secular. But Christina Pluhar and the singers and instrumentalists of L’Arpeggiata treat it unambiguously as a work for the concert hall rather than a church or cathedral.

Pluhar presents the music exactly as it appears in the 1610 edition, without any extra numbers or the antiphons with which some conductors preface each of the psalms. Her Barbican performance was urgent and to the point. With just 10 singers, and an ensemble of 12 players, clarity was everything, the kind of performance that would have been smudged and lost in a cavernous church acoustic. The dryness of the Barbican sound suited it perfectly, so that the technical accomplishment of the instrumentalists and the precision of the singers were easily appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7wa4_0dNY11uv00
Josep Maria Martí Duran on the theorbo, and tenor Nicholas Mulroy Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

With just a single voice to each part in the choral numbers, there was no hint of grandeur or vocal splendour, even in the sentences of the closing Magnificat. Some of the solo motets might have benefited from a bit more sumptuousness, for voices had clearly been selected for their flexibility rather than their intrinsic quality. But instead of a choral extravaganza, what we heard was a performance of the Vespers that underlined its origins in a period when Monteverdi was also composing his first operatic masterpieces. As sung here, the solo-tenor motet Nigra Sum, or the soprano-and-mezzo Pulchra Es, seemed worlds away from any kind of liturgical setting, and much closer to the great set pieces of L’Orfeo. Everything about the energy and verve of the performance was thoroughly theatrical, too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy review – endearing family folk opera with an ageless streak

That’s three fairy-tale villains, right there in the title of Little Bulb’s new show, when most storytellers make do with one, but the only greediness here is that of Little Red Riding Hood’s nemesis. Staged at the Linbury theatre, with Little Bulb drawing on the creative resources of the Royal Opera, Wolf Witch Giant Fairy squishes three fairy stories together to make a gently subversive family show, infused with folk music, aimed at younger children but with a wry, ageless streak.
ENTERTAINMENT
cappellaromana.org

Sheehan’s Vespers is “Stunning”

Music critic Steven A. Kennedy reviews Benedict Sheehan and The Saint Tikhon Choir’s recording of Benedict Sheehan’s Vespers on his Cinemusical blog:. “Over the last couple of years, Capella Records has released some quite stunning recordings of choral music. They most recently received a Grammy nomination for their recording of the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom. … Texts are in English here which greatly expands the music’s communicability which is equally coupled with Sheehan’s gorgeous choral style. The piece combines chanted moments that connect to the arching liturgical components with the choral responses often set in rich harmony. … The music flows effortlessly from one moment to the next providing opportunity for color changes with various vocal solos. Perhaps the most intriguing is the Song of Simeon which is essentially a mini concerto for basso profundo (!) requiring a quite extraordinary low range (performed here by the superb Glenn Miller). A blend of Rautavaara and Lauridsen in moments of the work can help provide that larger link to approaches by popular current choral composers of which this work should sit rather firmly in the midst. Having had the opportunity to hear many of Sheehan’s previous works and Capella Records’ dynamic recordings, it may seem a bit redundant to say here that once again they have captured the chorus in a superb acoustic that provides a fine ambience. It allows for the clarity of individual lines as well as a stunning full choral sound that is enhanced by the multi-channel recording. Tossing this into your surround sound system will yield an experience that is quite transcendent. Sheehan’s Vespers is a beautiful work well performed here by committed choristers bringing a sense of religious adoration that transports the listener.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Arpeggiata Pluhar#Barbican
Register Citizen

‘The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage’ Review: ‘His Dark Materials’ Prequel Is a Triumph of Theatrical Storytelling

At a moment of the highest possible tension, a character shoots a puppet. What makes that not just exciting, but truly extraordinary, is that you feel the entire audience shudder. “We’re not men of violence,” cries accidental hero Malcolm (Samuel Creasey). “We’re men of imagination.” And that’s precisely what’s at the heart of this thrill-ride of a production, now playing at London’s Bridge Theatre. In their adaptation of “The Book of Dust,” the first volume of Philip Pullman’s prequel to his “His Dark Materials” trilogy, playwright Bryony Lavery and director Nicholas Hytner attach jumper cables to the audience’s imagination.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

Melanie remembers the day she busked in London well. The year was 1983 and the concert she was to play had been cancelled due to unsatisfactory ticket sales. So she was sitting with friends, drinking Pimm’s, when someone called to tell her that fans had congregated outside the Royal Albert Hall. “I thought, I’m just going to grab my guitar and go over there and sing,” she tells me by phone from her home in Tennessee. And so she did. The police arrived to move her on – and shortly thereafter, the headlines spun.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

Pamela Helen Stephen obituary

The mezzo-soprano Pamela Helen Stephen, who has died aged 57 of cancer, was a popular and admired figure on stages in Britain and abroad. Following her debut as Cathleen in Nicholas Maw’s The Rising of the Moon at Wexford in 1990, she made a number of appearances with Opera North, Welsh National and Scottish Operas before making her mark in a series of higher-profile roles.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Christmas’: THR’s 1954 Review

On Oct. 14, 1954, Paramount held the world premiere of White Christmas at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Michael Curtiz-directed musical went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Irving Berlin song “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” at the 27th Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  In its first VistaVision presentation, Paramount offers the exhibitor a stockingful of exploitable assets. First there is the immense pulling power of the two great stars, Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who appear together for the first time. With these is the name of Mike Curtiz, one of the...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Kehinde Wiley: The Prelude review – old masterpieces, new illusions

The African American art star Kehinde Wiley is probably most famous for his official portrait of Barack Obama, tieless and relaxed yet deeply pensive in his chair. Emerald foliage floats around him, entwining his ankles and bursting into jewel-bright blossoms that symbolise his Kenyan and Hawaiian heritage. The 44th president is himself – photoreal to the last nuance – and yet inserted into this wildly decorative thicket. This is the classic Wiley fantasia.
VISUAL ART
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says "The Purge Begins" In His Theatrical Attack On Madonna

50 Cent is hardly the person you want to square off with on the Internet. The rapper is relentless in his trolling, no matter who it is. The latest person who's wound up in the crosshairs of Fif's jokes is Madonna. Just a week ago, the rapper clowned an Instagram post of the pop star, which she later responded to with a photo of Fif warmly embracing her.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Tiger Woods and son runners-up to Team Daly in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final-round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Woods more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive...
GOLF
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy