ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sustained Survival Benefit Seen With Oral Azacitidine as Maintenance Therapy for AML in First Remission

By Kristi Rosa
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintenance oral azacitidine produced a sustained survival benefit over placebo for patients with acute myeloid leukemia in first remission. Maintenance treatment with oral azacitidine for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in first remission after intensive chemotherapy sustained a survival benefit over placebo, according to updated results from the phase 3...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy in Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit vs those who received rituximab and bendamustine. Continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR) in older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

First-Line Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab Yields Survival Benefit in PD-L1–Positive Metastatic NSCLC

The anti-TIGIT therapy tiragolumab administered in combination with atezolizumab showed clinically meaningful improvement at the 2.5-year follow-up vs atezolizumab alone for patients with PD-L1–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The immunotherapy combination of tiragolumab plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as first-line therapy vs atezolizumab alone showed clinically meaningful results for...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recommended Phase 2 Dose of Selinexor Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Effective for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The treatment combination of selinexor plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone at the recommended phase 2 dose produced more durable and deep responses than the lesser selinexor dose for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Treatment with 60 mg of selinexor (Xpovio) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone (XPd-60) produced stronger and deeper responses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Quazar#Remission#Ci#Os#Mrd#Mbbs#The Alfred Hospital
healio.com

Addition of venetoclax to azacitidine improves outcomes for subset of patients with AML

Treatment with venetoclax plus azacitidine conferred better outcomes than azacitidine alone among select patients with acute myeloid leukemia, according to study results presented at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. Patients with poor-risk cytogenetics and wild-type TP53 who received the venetoclax (Venclexta; Genentech, AbbVie) regimen had higher remission rates and longer...
CANCER
Medscape News

AGILE: 'Exciting' Survival Results forIDH1-mutated AML

ATLANTA — Patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) bearing mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) who could not withstand the rigors of intensive therapy had improved event-free and overall survival when they were treated with the combination of ivosidenib (Tibsovo) and azacitidine (Onureg, Vidaza) compared with azacitidine alone. The...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Acalabrutinib Shows Strong Survival Benefit With Favorable Risk-Benefit Profile for Relapsed/Refractory CLL

Acalabrutinib produced positive quality-adjusted survival benefits over other treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Acalabrutinib (Calquence) demonstrated strong quality-adjusted survival benefits compared with other therapeutic options for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL) based on a post hoc risk-benefit analysis of phase 3 studies detailed in a poster presentation from the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Successes and Challenges with Maintenance Therapy

Jason R. Brown, MD: Overall, this paper highlights a number of trials that we’ve seen in maintenance therapy and there’s been some successes as well as some challenges. Some of the early successes we saw were in lung cancer, for example, the PACIFIC trial which showed not only progression-free survival but also an overall survival benefit of durvalumab following chemoradiation in stage III non-small cell lung cancer. Another major success that we’ve had recently that this paper was not published at the time of but we’ve seen after is the JAVELIN Bladder trial which showed overall survival benefit in avelumab following initial platinum-based chemotherapy for urothelial cancer. Unfortunately, these successes haven’t translated to some other cancers, for example in the JAVELIN Gastric and JAVELIN Ovarian cancer. Like urothelial cancer, these were also trials of switch maintenance with avelumab-based chemotherapy. However, both were shown to be negative.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Survival Benefit in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma Seen With Frontline Vs Second Line Use of Daratumumab Combos

Compared to those who waited and received second line daratumumab-based regimens for transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, patients receiving daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in the first line saw better overall survival. For transplant ineligible multiple myeloma, daratumumab (DARA; Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (D-Rd) given to patients as first-line (1L)...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Pivotal PD-1 Treatment Helps Change Standard of Care in Lung Cancer

“Having the opportunity to work within the industry in that sort of capacity, and then seeing a drug translate into clinical benefit in the clinic, was very exciting and gratifying.”. Since the first information regarding single-agent PD-1 inhibitors were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Conference a...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Cilta-Cel Continues Yield Robust, Long-Lasting Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable benefit from treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. After a median follow-up of 2 years, CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 97.9%, as well as a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5% in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

EFS Improvement Seen With Axi-Cel vs Standard of Care in Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

The ZUMA-7 trial demonstrated an event-free survival improvement in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel. An event-free survival improvement by 60% was seen in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who were being treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) as second-line treatment compared with standard of care (SOC), according to the phase 3 ZUMA-7 (NCT03391466) trial presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

First Patient Dosed in Trial of Entospletinib for NPM1-Mutated AML

Entospletinib in combination with chemotherapy will be evaluated in the phase 3 AGILITY study in patients with NPM1-mutated AML. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 3 AGILITY study of entospletinib in patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release by Kronos Bio, Inc.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Axi-cel...
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic assessment of measurable residual disease in favorable-risk acute myeloid leukemia in first remission, treatment, and outcomes

We aimed to investigate outcomes of different post-remission treatment (PRT) choices based on dynamic measurable residual disease (MRD) by multiparameter flow cytometry in favorable-risk AML (FR-AML). Four hundred and three younger patients with FR-AML in first complete remission (CR1) were enrolled in this registry-based cohort study, including 173 who received chemotherapy (CMT), 92 autologous stem cell transplantation (auto-SCT), and 138 allogeneic SCT (allo-SCT). The primary endpoint was the 5-year overall survival (OS). Subgroup analyses were performed based on dynamic MRD after the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd courses of chemotherapy. In subgroups of patients with negative MRD after 1 or 2 course of chemotherapy, comparable OS was observed among the CMT, auto-SCT, and allo-SCT groups (p"‰="‰0.340; p"‰="‰0.627, respectively). But CMT and auto-SCT had better graft-versus-host-disease-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) than allo-SCT in both subgroups. For patients with negative MRD after three courses of chemotherapy, allo-SCT had better disease-free-survival than CMT (p"‰="‰0.009). However, OS was comparable among the three groups (p"‰="‰0.656). For patients with persistently positive MRD after 3 courses of chemotherapy or recurrent MRD, allo-SCT had better OS than CMT and auto-SCT (p"‰="‰0.011; p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Dynamic MRD might improve therapy stratification and optimize PRT selection for FR-AML in CR1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

High Clinical Response Rates Noted With First-Line Itolizumab for Acute GVHD

The phase 1b/2 EQUATE study demonstrated high clinical responses to itolizumab for patients with acute graft vs host disease. The phase 1b/2 EQUATE study (NCT03763318) of first-line itolizumab (ALZUMAb) for grade 3 to 4 acute graft vs host disease showed promising rates of clinical response and a favorable safety profile, according to a presentation from the 2021 American Society of Hemaotlogy Annual Conference.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Key Takeaways and Impact on Maintenance Therapy Use in Clinical Practice

Jason R. Brown, MD: I can start by discussing some of my takeaways for this paper. First off is just getting an understanding of what is the goal of maintenance treatment. And to me it’s really to provide a durable response for patients. Chemotherapy often doesn’t have long-lasting response. On the other hand, immune checkpoint inhibition only works for a minority of patients in a number of cancers, for example urothelial cancer. So, if there’s a way where we can enhance the response of immune checkpoint inhibition and lengthen the duration of response, that could be an amazing thing for our patients ultimately.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Signal for Immunotherapy Benefit Seen in mCRPC With CDK12 Loss

According to Ajjai S. Alva, MBBS, CDK12 is a cell cycle gene that has an important role in RNA polymerase 2 and immunotherapy activity. Immunotherapy shows potential for treating a subset of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) harboring CDK12 loss, according to early results from the phase 2 IMPACT trial (NCT035710619).1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Second-Line Cilta-Cel Yields Strong Responses and Encouraging MRD Negativity for Early Relapse Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel as a single infusion led to early, durable responses, and demonstrated positive minimal residual disease negativity for patients with multiple myeloma who had early clinical relapse. Early and durable responses, as well as positive minimal residue disease (MRD) negativity, were seen with a single infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Safety, Efficacy of Cilta-Cel in Pretreated Myeloma Maintained in Subgroups Analyses

Most subgroups of patients with relapsed or refractory, heavily pretreated multiple myeloma showed durable responses at the 2-year follow-up to the CARTITUDE-1 trial. Looking at updated data from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma revealed that responses were maintained across different patient subgroups, according to a presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy