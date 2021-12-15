Sustained Survival Benefit Seen With Oral Azacitidine as Maintenance Therapy for AML in First Remission

Jason R. Brown, MD: Overall, this paper highlights a number of trials that we’ve seen in maintenance therapy and there’s been some successes as well as some challenges. Some of the early successes we saw were in lung cancer, for example, the PACIFIC trial which showed not only progression-free survival but also an overall survival benefit of durvalumab following chemoradiation in stage III non-small cell lung cancer. Another major success that we’ve had recently that this paper was not published at the time of but we’ve seen after is the JAVELIN Bladder trial which showed overall survival benefit in avelumab following initial platinum-based chemotherapy for urothelial cancer. Unfortunately, these successes haven’t translated to some other cancers, for example in the JAVELIN Gastric and JAVELIN Ovarian cancer. Like urothelial cancer, these were also trials of switch maintenance with avelumab-based chemotherapy. However, both were shown to be negative.

