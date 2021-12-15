ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AFP Alabama Outstanding Professional Advisor 2021: Tanya Shunnara

By Chase Holmes
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tanya Shunnara has been using her experience as an attorney to strengthen her passion to help her city since joining Denton Sirote in 2007. In her daily work as a trust and estate attorney for Denton Sirote’s Birmingham office, she advises her clients on a multitude of transfer strategies for individuals,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

SIUE Alumna Tucker Named 2021 Outstanding Young Professional

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Rebekah Tucker, CPA, has been named the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants’ 2021 Outstanding Young Professional. The annual award honors a certified public accountant (CPA) under the age of 35 who is making a difference in the profession and in the community.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham startups win both Alabama Launchpad prizes

Two Birmingham-based startups have won their respective categories during the third Alabama Launchpad competition in 2021. The two startups won a combined $75,000 in non-dilutive funding. Milkman, which entered its first product called Mealvana into the concept stage competition, won a $25,000 prize. Milkman is building technologies to enable digitization,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Report details areas to boost innovation in Alabama

The Alabama Innovation Commission, a platform for innovators to engage policymakers, exchange ideas and identify policies that can promote innovation further in the state, has produced a report to boost innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. The commission and its advisory council were established in July 2020 with a charge...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club Of Birmingham
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Spectrum, Dollar General, HooverCamp, United Way, EDPA and more

Studio By the Tracks’ Junior Leadership Council hosted a Boos & Brews event at Back Forty Beer Co. on Oct. 27. Spectrum donated $5,000 to support the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club. The donation is part of the club’s Fall Festival, hosted by Spectrum, which began with a conversation on what it means to be a leader led by club CEO Frank Adams and featured elected officials. A new on-site computer lab was also unveiled, equipped with 10 Chromebooks donated by Spectrum.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
okstate.edu

Heath Earns Outstanding Veterinarian Award

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney | College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. Dr. Eric Heath, an Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine alumnus, was recently named the 2021 Outstanding Veterinarian of the Year by the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association. “I am so fortunate to have been able...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
spcc.edu

Making Her Mark: Tanya Chance

Teaching history to high school students in Anson County. This past year she felt compelled to start making history. That’s why she joined South Piedmont Community College as a student recruiter for Anson County. “The needs are great in our community,” said Tanya. “Some people don’t have hope and...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
valdostaceo.com

Dr. Tanya Thomas Discusses the Coastal Plain Area EOA

Executive Director of the Coastal Plain Area EOA Dr. Tanya Thomas talks about the mission of the Coastal Plain Area EOA and the services they provide to the region. Coastal Plain Area EOA, Inc. began as a program development grant from the Office of Economic Opportunity, and was awarded to the Coastal Plain Area Planning and Development Commission on January 14, 1965. This grant enabled a program developer to begin the groundwork for the development of a community organization to serve the poor and elderly. This work led to the incorporation of the Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. on April 8, 1966, under the laws of the State of Georgia, as a private non-profit corporation serving the ten counties of the coastal plain area of Georgia effective April 1, 1966 the Agency superseded the area planning and development commission as the office of economic opportunity grantee.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

‘This Is The Season For Giving.’ Drexel University Alumni Provide Turkey Dinners For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project. Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday. “This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.” Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
CHARITIES
Birmingham Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Blue Chip Hotels Assets Group Birmingham East LLC

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 26, 2021. Year to date through November 26, 2021, the court recorded 8 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -71 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Executive Search Firms in Birmingham

Information was obtained from company representatives, BBJ records and company websites. Information on the List could not be independently verified by the BBJ. In some cases, numbers of offices reflect estimates on company websites and may have changed. Only firms with available data were listed. In case of ties, firms are listed by number of local employees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy