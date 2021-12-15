AFP Alabama Outstanding Professional Advisor 2021: Tanya Shunnara

Executive Director of the Coastal Plain Area EOA Dr. Tanya Thomas talks about the mission of the Coastal Plain Area EOA and the services they provide to the region. Coastal Plain Area EOA, Inc. began as a program development grant from the Office of Economic Opportunity, and was awarded to the Coastal Plain Area Planning and Development Commission on January 14, 1965. This grant enabled a program developer to begin the groundwork for the development of a community organization to serve the poor and elderly. This work led to the incorporation of the Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. on April 8, 1966, under the laws of the State of Georgia, as a private non-profit corporation serving the ten counties of the coastal plain area of Georgia effective April 1, 1966 the Agency superseded the area planning and development commission as the office of economic opportunity grantee.

