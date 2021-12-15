AFP Alabama Outstanding Philanthropist 2021: Lee Styslinger III

One hundred and sixty-five Alabama arts organizations were awarded grants totaling $3,667,300 by the Council on the Arts. Jefferson County agencies receiving funds include Alabama Conference of Theatre, Alabama Dance Council Inc., Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame inc., Alabama Symphonic Association Inc., Alabama Woodturners Association Inc., Bib & Tucker Sew-Op, Birmingham Art Music Alliance, Birmingham Boys Choir Foundation, Birmingham Children’s Theatre, Birmingham Museum of Art, Birmingham Sunrise Rotary Club, Children’s Dance Foundation, Desert Island Supply Co., Exposure Community Development Corp., Friends of the Birmingham Public Library, GirlSpring Inc., Metropolitan Arts Center dba Virginia Samford Theatre, Opera Birmingham Inc., Paperworkers Local, Penny Foundation, Red Mountain Theatre, Sanspointe Dance Company, Sidewalk Film Center & Cinema, Sloss Furnaces Foundation, Space One Eleven, State of Alabama Ballet Inc., Steel City Mens Chorus, University of Alabama at Birmingham - Visual and Performing Arts, Ursula Smith Dance Inc. and Vinegar.
