Alabama State

AFP Alabama Outstanding Philanthropist 2021: Lee Styslinger III

By Chase Holmes
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 4 days ago
When the generosity of others is used to push forward the boundaries of modern science, not only do those in the community benefit, but so does the entire world. Lee Styslinger III created the Altec/Styslinger Foundation early in his career as leader of Altec and used the foundation and its resources...

