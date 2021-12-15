AFP Alabama Outstanding Philanthropist 2021: Lee Styslinger III

Tanya Shunnara has been using her experience as an attorney to strengthen her passion to help her city since joining Denton Sirote in 2007. In her daily work as a trust and estate attorney for Denton Sirote’s Birmingham office, she advises her clients on a multitude of transfer strategies for individuals, businesses and families. She is also a member of Denton Sirote’s Trusts, Estates and Wealth Preservation practice group and is one of the youngest shareholders to be named to Dentons Sirote’s board of directors. Shunnara is also a frequent speaker on trust and estate related topics as well as charitable planning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO