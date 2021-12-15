ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sokolov, Senators finding confidence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe confidence battle is one that most American Hockey League prospects face and must fight at some point if they are to advance to the National Hockey League. Even coming off an outstanding rookie season, 21-year-old Belleville Senators forward Egor Sokolov has had to knock down that obstacle early in his...

Rocket-Crunch postponed tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Syracuse Crunch, their game scheduled for tonight vs. Laval (AHL Game #379) has been postponed. The Crunch organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Weekend notebook: IceHogs rolling along despite rocky road

Southern California black-and-silver versus Bay Area teal has been a West Coast fixture for more than 30 years. The Los Angeles Kings-San Jose Sharks rivalry has provided many memorable moments, but their American Hockey League affiliates have built a history of their own since the AHL’s Pacific Division formed in 2015.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL

