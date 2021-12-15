ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu miss out for Leicester against Tottenham

 4 days ago
Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are added to Leicester’s growing list of absentees ahead of their home game against Tottenham.

Both central defenders are nursing hamstring problems following the victory over Newcastle and will miss out on Thursday night. However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful they will both be back in contention for the trip to Everton on Sunday.

Seven other players remain unavailable due to illness and Covid-related issues, including Jannik Vestergaard, Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez and Ademola Lookman, although Daniel Amartey will be back in the squad after his recent absence.

Tottenham will play for the first time in 11 days after their Covid outbreak which struck down nine players.

Some are back in training and could be on the bench at the King Power Stadium, though no names have been given.

Defender Cristian Romero (hamstring) is the only injury absentee with Antonio Conte confirming midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has recovered fitness.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Nelson, Amartey, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Tielemans, Marcal-Madivadua, Vardy, Daka.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

