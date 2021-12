In October, small business owners were optimistic about hiring and investment plans. In the latest MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, 77 percent of small business owners were optimistic about the future of their business. Despite labor shortages--or maybe because of them--38 percent of small business owners plan to hire more workers next year, up from 28 percent last quarter, and the highest mark for this measure since the Index launched in 2017.

