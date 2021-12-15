ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Find something for anyone still on your holiday shopping list with this roundup of trending deals

By BestReviews, Jennifer Manfrin
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZgOu_0dNXywhy00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With just a few days left for gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, it’s easy to stress if you aren’t finished with your shopping. However, there’s no need to panic, because epic deals are still available that retailers say will arrive in time for Christmas gift-giving.

To help you with your last-minute shopping, BestReviews has put together a roundup of popular products at amazing prices. Whether you are looking for a treadmill for a fitness buff, a Keurig machine for the coffee lover in your life or a cozy pet bed for your four-legged friend, keep reading to find these deals and much more.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfaWg_0dNXywhy00

HP Chromebook 11a: $90 off at HP

Powered by the user-friendly Chrome operating system, a Chromebook is an outstanding device for work and play. This affordable model by HP is speedy, easy to set up and gets long battery life. Its lightweight design makes it easy to stash in a bag and go.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDo0m_0dNXywhy00

XTerra Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill: $500 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cold, wintery weather doesn’t have to stop the fitness enthusiast on your list from keeping fit, because XTerra’s TRX3500 Folding Treadmill makes it possible to stay active indoors. Speeds up to 12 miles per hour provide workouts for all fitness levels. A large screen and Bluetooth connectivity are ideal for gaining motivation via popular fitness apps.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kheqm_0dNXywhy00

VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker: 25% off at Buy Buy Baby

With lots of moving parts, colorful components and fun songs and sounds, little ones can’t get enough of the Stroll & Discover Activity Walker. It plays more than 100 sounds and even lights up. More than just fun, it also promotes hand-and-eye coordination.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqFQf_0dNXywhy00

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: 40% off at Amazon

This Legend of Zelda game is full of surprises and challenges along with awesome graphics that will keep any avid gamer enthralled for hours. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer for the Nintendo Switch fan on your holiday shopping list.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOGjG_0dNXywhy00

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $60 off at Kohl’s

This single-serve coffee maker by Keurig delivers MultiStream technology that brings out the robust flavor in every brew. Three temperature settings and three brew strength options make it possible to customize any coffee beverage, while a 78-ounce reservoir brews up to nine cups with each fill.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwSRw_0dNXywhy00

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off at Home Depot

For the automobile enthusiast who loves to work on their own vehicle, this tool kit is an essential gift. It’s well-stocked with 270 useful pieces, including 14 wrenches, three ratchets, 148 sockets and 105 additional accessories. What’s more, it comes with a tough storage chest to keep the items organized, plus a lifetime warranty.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z89C0_0dNXywhy00

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Pet Cuddle Cushion Pet Bed: 39% off at Chewy

This cozy pet bed is made for nap time, thanks to its soft cushion and built-in heater. What’s more, it can be used without the heater so it’s versatile for year-round napping.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OevSa_0dNXywhy00

Carter’s Baby Girl’s Quilted Heart Pram: $32.40 off at Kohl’s

Baby will be warm and snuggly in this cozy pram made of a quilted material with a soft fleece lining. The cute heart pattern makes it as cute as it is practical for an adorable look on outings in cold weather.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399G91_0dNXywhy00

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: “The Mandalorian”: 27% off at Amazon

The “Star Wars” fan in your life will love this Funko character that depicts Din Djarin, better known as Mando, from “The Mandalorian.” It comes packaged in a display box for the collector who likes to showcase their prized “Star Wars” items.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WvOM_0dNXywhy00

Chi Silver Glitz 1-Inch Digital Ceramic Flat Iron: $40 off at Ulta Beauty

The Silver Glitz Flat Iron creates sleek styles without damaging tresses because it’s powered by ceramic and tourmaline technology that locks in moisture while reducing frizz. It heats up quickly and has variable temperature settings, which makes it easy to create beautiful styles.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfVk6_0dNXywhy00

Columbia Boy’s Rugged Ridge III Sherpa Half-Zip Pullover: $15.01 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Columbia’s Ridge III Pullover for boys is stylish and warm, thanks to Sherpa material that looks good and keeps kids warm. The kangaroo pocket offers ample space for quick hand warmups. Choose from three color options and five sizes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqtjK_0dNXywhy00

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch: 43% off at Amazon

Don’t let the sleek design fool you — the Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch is packed with possibilities. It tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, has built-in GPS and offers more than 20 apps for taking fitness goals to the next level. Long battery life keeps up with active lifestyles.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuJE9_0dNXywhy00

Smartykat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy: 62% off at Chewy

Your inquisitive feline will spend hours pouncing on this concealed toy that will bring out their playful side. Variable speed control lets you set the pace to keep your cat intrigued.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRw1S_0dNXywhy00

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: 25% off at Amazon

Did you know that there’s a new Kindle made especially for kids? The kid-friendly device offers access to thousands of titles kids love. It also includes a protective cover and an exceptionally long battery life for young reading enthusiasts on the go.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fjd3_0dNXywhy00

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor: $30 off at Kohl’s

This food processor may be compact, but it still impresses with its ability to perform meal-prep tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful motor and three versatile speed settings. Cleanup is a snap, too, as the one-click system is almost effortless to disassemble and clean.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neJ0D_0dNXywhy00

Hoover PowerScrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner: 35% off at Home Depot

Whether you want to give the gift of clean or treat yourself to a machine that will come in handy for holiday carpet cleaning, the Hoover PowerScrub is a great choice. Not only does it deliver powerful suction for removing stubborn messes, but it also boasts HeatForce technology that helps dry your carpet after steam cleanings.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Maker#Cat#Bestreviews#Hp Chromebook#Shop#Xterra#Trx3500 Folding Treadmill
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday

Black Friday 2021 might be long gone, but someone over at Amazon doesn’t seem to realize that. As a result, some of the most phenomenal deals from Black Friday are somehow back this weekend! With Christmas now just two weeks away, most people have likely finished their holiday shopping. That means it’s time to score a little something for yourself! We rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are now available again today. The only issue is that these deals could disappear at any moment. Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find...
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy