COVID-19: Long Island School Goes Remote Due To High Number Of Cases

With the number of COVID-19 cases mounting among students and staff, a Long Island high school is going remote for the rest of the year to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School transitioned to its distance learning model as of Wednesday, Dec. 15 after confirming 20 more cases in students and three in staff members.

With the newly confirmed cases, there are now approximately 100 students in quarantine, representing nearly 25 percent of the entire school population.

According to district officials, through contact tracing, it was determined that most of the cases were contracted and spread outside of the school.

The school will remain remote until winter recess begins on Thursday, Dec. 23. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

“This decision was made as it will be impossible to properly educate all students who are required to quarantine as we simply do not have the staff [to] accommodate their learning needs," Superintendent Lisa Ruiz said in an email to families.

"With a reduced number of students in attendance at the Jr. Sr. High School, it will be difficult for teachers to proceed with typical instruction given the high number of students who will be absent,” she continued. “This action will allow for a continuity of instruction and teachers will be better able to stay on track with the prescribed curriculum.”

