Benefits and retirement newsmakers: American Sustainable Business Network, Babyscripts, Carillon Tower Advisers

I often receive inquiries from business owners seeking to increase their company’s profitability, margin, etc. Many of them view the business as their retirement plan. Although it’s an asset you could use to fund your retirement, I believe focusing on profitability is shortsighted. By focusing on growing the bottom line, you’re creating a generous income for your present. But what happens once you’ve exited from the business? Unless you’ve increased its intrinsic value, making it an attractive option for buyers, it won’t sell for what you think it’s worth. Even worse, it may not sell at all.
