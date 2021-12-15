ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Event organizer working on Bob Dole’s memorial arrangements removed for alleged ties to Jan. 6

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccxNG_0dNXygpa00

(NEXSTAR) – An event organizer helping with the memorial events for late Senator Bob Dole has been relieved of his duties due to his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has confirmed.

Kansas son Bob Dole honored in Russell, Kansas State Capitol

Tim Unes, who had previously worked for Dole during the senator’s 1996 presidential bid, was terminated on Wednesday.

“Tim Unes served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign,” said Steven Schwab, Dole family spokesperson and CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a statement shared with Nexstar.

“Along with a large network of former staff, Mr. Unes volunteered his time to serve on the advance team for this week’s memorial events honoring Senator Dole. Yesterday, I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’ alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021. Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

Biden pays tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol

Unes, currently the president of an event-planning company called Event Strategies, Inc., was one of 11 event planners and rally organizers subpoenaed in late September by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee, Reuters reported at the time. Specifically, the Select Committee was investigating Unes’ alleged involvement as the “Stage Manager” of a rally held on the Ellipse just south of the White House, where then-President Trump spoke to supporters on Jan. 6 shortly before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As described on his company’s website, Unes also “produced Donald Trump’s campaign announcement tour and helped the campaign establish its operations division and standards” in 2015, before ultimately joining the campaign in 2016. “While there, he worked on Trump events and developed and ran Governor Mike Pence’s advance operation,” the website reads.

Unes’ specific role or duties in the memorial services for Sen. Dole was not disclosed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Sen. Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Cumulus Topeka’s KMAJ-AM expanding coverage area, rebranding

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s KMAJ-AM radio is expanding its coverage area with the addition of a new FM translator and new branding. With the new FM signal, Cumulus radio will be able to expand its reach to cover not just all of Topeka but all of Shawnee County as well. The KMAJ-AM/FM simulcast will now […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
KSNT News

Latest Topeka attraction is a hole in one for the community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The mall may have just recently been sold to a new owner, but that isn’t stopping new shops and attractions from opening. For those that are looking for new things to do in Topeka, you may just want to stop by the mall. In addition to checking items off your last minute […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KDHE: Omicron variant is ‘very likely’ in Kansas already

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The omicron variant is “likely” to be in Kansas already, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE). Matthew Lara, a representative for the state’s health department, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email Wednesday that the variant may be in the state. We had two possible samples […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
KSNT News

Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran named interim city manager

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted Tuesday night for Bill Cochran to be the interim city manager. Cochran will take the place of Topeka’s current city manager, Brent Trout, whose resignation will take effect on December 31st this year. Cochran will take over at that time, then serve in the capacity of city […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly announces $750M in new highway projects

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Governor Laura Kelly joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz Wednesday to announce the addition of 25 highway modernization and expansion projects totaling $750 million to the development pipeline as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan, 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE). The pipeline announcement clears the way for preliminary engineering work to begin on […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#American#Capitol Unes#Event Strategies Inc#Reuters#The Select Committee
KSNT News

COVID-19 cases not slowing down in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has slid backward from the high category to the ‘”substantial” in the Dec. 5 through Dec. 11 indicator. The percent of positive tests went down nominally from 12.6% to 12.5%. The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Dec. 14, reports Shawnee County has 56 new […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

WATCH NOW: Wildfires spread across Kansas, thousands of acres damaged

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires continued to spread across parts of Kansas Thursday. Emergency management officials said the fires damaged thousands of acres of land. “The wind blew through so quickly, and we’ve had almost every county fire vehicle up here,” said Lyle Pantle, Emergency Manager for the Ellis County Rural Fire Department. The brunt of […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
KSNT News

Wing Fling returns to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Event Center’s Wing Fling is Topeka’s only chicken wing competition- a one-day, indoor festival of hot wings, cold drinks and friendly competition. Wing Fling is at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. Local and national restaurants will compete for one of five titles: “Hot Wing King”, “BBQ Wing […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy