Annapolis, MD

Hot property: $10 million waterfront oasis in Annapolis is for sale

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Location/Address : 986 Melvin Road, Annapolis

List price : $10 million

Year built: 2004

Real estate agent : Georgie Berkinshaw of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date : For $4.35 million on July 19, 2017

Property size : 6,750-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, two fireplaces and a five-car garage on 3.8 acres of land.

Unique features : Located on beautifully landscaped grounds on protected Little Aberdeen Creek, this property has 260 feet of waterfront located out of the flood plain with stunning water views and a southwestern exposure providing year-round sunset views. A private pier will accommodate a 70-foot boat, 10,000-pound boat lift and floating dock for two personal watercrafts. The grounds also include a tennis court, waterside pool with a cabana pool house and covered porch with surround sound. Built in 2004, this traditional home has many upgrades inside, as well, including a renovated kitchen.

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

