Omicron Variant Infects People 70 Times Faster Than The Delta Variant

By Bill Galluccio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The preliminary results from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Hong Kong show just how transmissible the Omicron variant is compared to the Delta variant .

The researchers found that the Omicron variant infects and multiples 70 times faster than the Delta variant and the original strain of the coronavirus when it enters the windpipe. Once the virus enters the lungs, however, it replicates less efficiently. The researchers suggest that this could be why the virus is causing a less severe infection.

One of the lead scientists, Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wa , said that even though the Omicron variant is causing less severe cases of COVID-19, the fact that it is more infectious is problematic.

"It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection, which may lead to dysregulation of the innate immune system, i.e. 'cytokine storm,'" said Dr. Chan . "It is also noted that, by infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic. Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant."

