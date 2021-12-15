ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed faces a 'balancing act' of inflation and jobs, says fmr. Atlanta Fed president

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Daly is recently infamous for pulling a quick 180-degree turn on tapering and transitory inflation. She went from dove to hawk in short order and this week Powell indicated that he sent out his tapering message via his deputies. So Daly is more of a mouthpiece for Powell these days, which isn't a great thing for independence but it's good if you want to know what the Chairman is thinking.
The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
Everybody's worried about inflation, but few have been hit by it as hard as farmers. Unfortunately for them, while the government has a cure, of sorts, for the inflation troubling "everybody," that cure may not help farmers as much. Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in November from a year ago. Prices...
In the 1970s, we suffered through “stagflation” — a stagnant economy and high inflation. Now, for a few months at least, we experienced “boomflation” — a booming economy and high inflation. Consider: Household savings are up. The median balance of household checking accounts was...
