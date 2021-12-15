The Best Holiday Look Starts With This $16 Velvet Top — 63% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Figuring out what we want to wear on a daily basis is hard enough, and it’s even more difficult when we have a major event on the books. During the holidays, our social calendars are jam-packed — and we need to pull a lot of looks together. If you don’t know what to throw on for a family function or office party, we have an amazing suggestion. Keep reading if you’re intrigued!

This velvet top from Girlmarket is on our radar for the holiday season. This festive time of year was made for velvet pieces, and this blouse is the perfect base that you can start with to create a beautiful outfit.

Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Walmart

Get the Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse (originally $50) on sale for just $16 at Walmart!

This button-down blouse is simple and sleek, but the material is truly what shines. Velvet is such a timeless trend that resurfaces every year during the winter months because of how luxurious it looks and feels, The best part about this top is that it’s actually on sale — we seriously can’t believe that it costs just $16!

With this outrageously affordable price, we can make room to get this top in all of our favorite colors. It’s available in black, peacock blue, purple, a slightly muted purple hue and royal blue. We love this selection for the holidays, as they’re all just as festive as your classic red or green options. If you’re not a fan of the typical late December shades, any one of these blouses would be a solid solution for you.

Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Walmart

Get the Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse (originally $50) on sale for just $16 at Walmart!

As for styling? Well, the ball is completely in your court! When you have a straightforward silhouette like this blouse, there’s so much room for creativity. You can layer it over a bodysuit with jeans, wear it on its own tucked into high-waisted bottoms or drape it over a bodycon dress! Shoppers say that this top looks a lot more expensive than its price tag, which is a definite jackpot in our books. Even if you don’t know exactly where you want to wear this top, it’s fantastic to have on hand in your closet — ready to roll when you aren’t sure what to wear. Is it obvious how much we love it? It’s getting added to our carts ASAP!

See it: Get the Girlmarket Women’s Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse (originally $50) on sale for just $16 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more women’s clothes, velvet clothing pieces and women’s button down shirts available at Walmart!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!