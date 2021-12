The parents of missing five-year-old Oakley Carlson have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment in connection to their care of Oakley’s sister. A search operation for the missing girl has been called off after her sister made suspicious claims.This is everything we know so far. When was Oakley last spotted?Oakley was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators have said that she was last seen alive on 10 February, more than 10 months ago. Law enforcement has said that she was last spotted at her home in Oakville in the western part of Washington state. The search...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO