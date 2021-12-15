ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

 4 days ago

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has picked up a new title only days after losing one on the...

AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England endure torrid day as Australia turn screw in second Ashes Test

England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Coronavirus-hit Chelsea held 0-0 by Wolves in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on Premier League leader Manchester City. Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner and Chelsea settled for a fourth draw in eight league matches. Chelsea traveled without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI. The Blues again struggled for fluency, however, eventually slipping six points behind leaders and defending champion City, which beat Newcastle 4-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Thiem to miss 2 Sydney tournaments ahead of Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem’s lengthy recovery from a right wrist injury has forced him to miss the ATP Cup and another Sydney tournament ahead of next month’s Australian Open. Thiem was expected to play in Dubai this week but withdrew after catching a cold and returning to Austria. Thiem said on social media: “After speaking to my team, we have decided to return to Austria, instead of flying directly to Australia.” Thiem will make a final decision on the Australian Open by the end of December. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.
TENNIS
wcn247.com

Man City takes advantage of Chelsea, Liverpool slip-ups

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea complained about having to play with a coronavirus-depleted squad in drawing 0-0 at Wolverhampton. Liverpool grumbled about the refereeing in being held 2-2 by Tottenham. And Manchester City just strolled further in front at the top of the Premier League. The champions eased past Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday after brushing aside Leeds 7-0 in midweek. It let Pep Guardiola’s side move three points in front of Liverpool, which drew at Tottenham after having defender Andrew Robertson sent off. Liverpool was infuriated that opposing striker Harry Kane didn’t also see red.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

Premier League leader Man City beats ailing Newcastle 4-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League leader Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside struggling Newcastle 4-0. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half. Newcastle has now won just one of its 18 league games this season and is only above last-place Norwich on goal difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS
AFP

England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test, needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. No team has ever posted such a big score in a fourth innings to win in the history of Test cricket -- with the West Indies' 418 for seven in beating Steve Waugh's Australia at St John's in 2003 the highest. It is an even harder task at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia's 315 for six to defeat England in 1902 remains the best fourth-innings run chase. England's problems stem from being bowled out, after a batting collapse, for 236 on Saturday in reply to Australia's 473 for nine declared.
SPORTS

