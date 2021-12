Neon Abyss has been revealed as the next free game available to download on the Epic Games Store, following on from Shenmue 3 which was available up until 4PM GMT today. If you have not grabbed it then you have missed out on that. Neon Abyss is available until 4pm GMT tomorrow at which time it will be replaced by the third game in the giveaway. To redeem any free games, all you need to do is sign into the Epic Games Store website or client, then add them to your basket and go through checkout. Once purchased, they will remain in your library to keep forever.

