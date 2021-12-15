ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Baby Zen's Passing: I Wish I Could've Done More

By Emily Lee
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uERa0_0dNXwS4C00
Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Nick Cannon shared the devastating news that his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away after a short battle with brain cancer. He revealed Zen's passing on The Nick Cannon Show , dedicating the broadcast to his "beautiful son."

Cannon has now sat down with People to open up about his grief following the loss of his youngest child . He also shared details of Zen's diagnosis, which may help other parents recognize these symptoms. "It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something," Cannon recalled. "[The doctors] didn't think it to be anything too concerning."

Unfortunately, a few weeks later, Zen's doctors became increasingly concerned about his health, especially as his head was "growing a little too quickly." Not long after that, the infant was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer where tumors are found in both the brain and spinal cord. "These tumors can grow and spread quickly," Zen's doctor, Dr. Joffre E. Olaya, told the outlet. "They are very difficult to treat."

Though Cannon and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, hoped they would be able to treat and cure their son, this tragically was not the case. "The conversations quickly turned to, 'How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?' It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years," he said.

"We were having quality-of-life conversations," Cannon continued. "We could have had that existence where he would've had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who's had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn't want that. I didn't want him to suffer."

Cannon and Scott made as many happy memories with Zen as they possibly could. "We focused on Disneyland, our favorite place," he shared. "Every month we would celebrate his birthday, just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us."

Following Thanksgiving weekend, Zen's health took a turn for the worse. "You could tell he was struggling," Cannon recalled. "He was gasping for air. We'd wake up, and he wouldn't be breathing for maybe five to 10 seconds at a time, and then he'd let out a huge gasp. You could see it frightened him. It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced."

On Zen's last day, Cannon and Scott took their baby boy to the beach. "I was like, 'We have to watch the sunrise and just be there with him one last time. It was beautiful," he said. "I see it as a blessing that I got to be there. Alyssa says, 'I think he was just waiting for you.' "

For now, Cannon is simply trying to live through his own grief while still appreciating the time he got to spend with Zen . "We had a short time with a true angel," Cannon said. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

"He was the most loving baby," he added. "I look at being his father as a great privilege."

In addition to Zen, Cannon to six other children. He shares 5-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa. With Brittany Bell, Cannon shares 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 4-year-old son Golden. His oldest children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
Daily Mail

Nick Cannon praises Alyssa Scott as 'strongest woman I've ever seen' days after their five-month-old son Zen tragically died from brain tumor

Nick Cannon praised the mother of his late baby boy as the 'strongest' woman he knew after making the sad announcement this week that their son died. The television personality had nothing but positive words for model Alyssa Scott, with whom he shared son Zen when he told viewers of his show that the baby passed away last weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Reportedly Blindsided By Host Announcing 5-Month-Old Son Zen's Death On TV

Nick Cannon recently revealed his son Zen tragically died of a brain tumor. As OK! reported, The Nick Cannon Show host tearfully announced his baby boy’s passing on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of his talk show. And while both Nick and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, addressed their child's passing on Instagram after the heartbreaking episode, the grieving mama reportedly "didn't know" the 41-year-old was going to announce their five-month-old Zen's death on TV.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Mourns Late Son Zen, Says 'It Has Been An Honor And Privilege Being Your Mommy'

Alyssa Scott has paid tribute to her and Nick Cannon's late son, Zen. As previously reported by OK!, the 5-month-old passed away earlier this month of a brain tumor. Scott shared a montage of clips of the baby on Instagram, while Jhené Aiko's "Promises" played in the background. "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away," the grieving mama began her caption. "It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Zen Passes Away

Nick Cannon revealed on his talk show that his five-month-old son Zen Cannon has passed away from brain cancer. During his talk show, Cannon said that Zen passed on Sunday (December 5th). He explained, “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus which was pretty much a malignant invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer, and it’s tough.”
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen. Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott. Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer. During his broadcast he said,...
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy