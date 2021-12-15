ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/15/2021

By Chase Magnett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and...

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: The Importance of Comic Books

I have written variations of this list since 2018, and my choices have not changed since last year. The last couple of years has brought us, however, some amazing work: Scholastic Kids' "Twins: A Graphic Novel," "Little Russia" from POW Press, Aftershock's "Dead Day," Image Comics' "Stealth," DC's "Victor & Nora: A Gotham Love Story," and Fantagraphics' "Dancing After TEN" have been particular standouts.
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Holiday Stories

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed the Update on George Perez...
COMICS
IGN

The Best Comic Book TV Series of 2021 Winner

Pop culture has become dominated by comic book adaptations - and for good reason. They bring the costumed heroes and villains of the page to life in thrilling, serialized fashion. Comic book shows have proven to be some of the best on TV, and they've become a genre all their...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2021

Whether you prefer epic superhero sagas, chilling horror tales or intimate, character-driven drama, the comic book industry had a lot to offer in 2021. IGN has narrowed down this impressive lineup to the 10 best comic books of the year. The nominees can be ongoing series, limited series or standalone graphic novels, as long as they were published in the last 12 months. These are our nominees for the best comic book series or original graphic novel of 2021.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#Rick And Morty#A Christmas Carol#Image Boom#Idw#Batgirls 1
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home review (2021) – unashamedly ambitious comic book action

Spider-Man: No Way Home shouldn’t work. Its story is convoluted, overly reliant on fanservice, and basically requires a degree in the history of the Web-Head to fully understand. Yet, its winning character dynamics, shocking story beats and unbridled confidence in its core concept make it one of the most exciting films in the MCU to date.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Salvage Marvel's Most Controversial Storyline

After months and months of eager anticipation, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging its way into theaters in just a few more days and while there has been no shortage of theories and speculation about exactly what fans can expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, there's one thing that has been clear since the very first trailer arrived back in August. With Peter Parker/Spider-Man reeling from his secret identity being made public at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the young hero seeks out Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange for help to erase this knowledge from the public's memory. However, the magic doesn't quite work out the way Peter or Strange intends it to. The story appears to be Marvel Studios' take on one of comics' most controversial storylines, 2007's "One More Day," a comic that remains divisive among fans to this day. But now with the upcoming film set to offer its spin on the plot, it's worth looking back at the impact of this infamous run on Marvel Comics' Spider-Man titles, as well as how No Way Home could ultimately redeem the comics story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘We Only Kill Each Other’ Written By Stephanie Phillips And Illustrated by Peter Krause – Comic Book Review

Growing up, reading comics was always a thrill for me. At a young age, we relied on friends giving us a short review or their thoughts on comics, and with no internet, it was virtually impossible to know what to read if I wasn’t for word of mouth. Now with the internet, we have so many ways to catch up on comics, whether it’s being able to reserve your favorites or even read them digitally. I love physical media, but digital media comes in handy. And, of course, there are some people who enjoy doing the digital only aspect of media.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Panel Released

Spider-Man fans are less than two weeks away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie is set to feature many fan-favorite characters from past Spidey films. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Shatters Records With Huge $50 Million in Previews

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” blew the doors off the box office, earning a massive $50 million in Thursday previews. The Sony Pictures release is on pace to pull in between $150 million to $180 million over its opening weekend, setting a new high-water mark for blockbusters during the COVID era. Even rising cases of the virus and the emergence of a new and troubling variant seem unlikely to stall Spider-Man. That could change, of course, as the weekend progresses. Omicron is currently leading to the closures of restaurants and live theater in major cities such as New York City, which...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naruto Debuts Special 20th Anniversary Trailer and Logo

Naruto is kicking off a special 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime with a new trailer and special logo! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series celebrated its own 20th Anniversary not long ago, and now the anime is gearing up to celebrate its own major milestone as well. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, currently enjoying a long run of its own, it can be quite easy to forget just how long the Naruto anime franchise has been running for. But there's no forgetting just how many big moments fans have been a part of over the years.
COMICS
WNCT

All Marvel movies (except the new ‘Spider-Man’) ranked worst to best

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has officially entered Phase Four. From “Iron Man” to “Avengers: Endgame,” 22 movies and a decade of interconnected storytelling comprised Phases One, Two, and Three. While some people may lament that this new phase means closing the door on several of the most beloved characters in […]
MOVIES
TIME

Breaking Down the Spider-Man: No Way Home End-Credits Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves Peter Parker’s future open-ended. Thanks to Doctor Strange’s second spell, not a soul in the universe knows who Peter Parker is, not even his girlfriend MJ. Without family, friends or Stark funds to support him, Peter skips college and moves into a darkly-lit New York apartment. He stitches together a low-tech Spider-Man costume and takes to the streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Leak Online, Sony Working To Remove Them

Significant spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home started to surface online Wednesday morning, with Sony Pictures working diligently to get them removed. Press screenings and the red carpet premiere for the Tom Holland-led film took place earlier this week, followed by the embargo for first reactions being lifted. While the majority of reactions remained spoiler-free, that hasn't stopped fans from posting them on sites like YouTube, where THR reports searches for "Spider-Man" returned results that included the No Way Home spoilers. One leak reportedly revealed 10 full minutes of the movie, with some videos ranging from foreign subtitles and dubs.
MOVIES

