Tencel’s #MakeItFeelRight Movement Fights Fashion’s Carbon Problem

More than 40 brands, influencers and NGOs have partnered with Tencel brand’s #MakeItFeelRight movement to generate more than 7,500 consumer pledges since its inception.

The #MakeItFeelRight campaign originally launched in 2019, setting out to raise awareness around the negative impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. In April, the brand introduced the #MakeAPledge movement, inviting the public to actively contribute to making the world a better place.

Tencel noted that, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 8 percent to 10 percent of global carbon emissions . The world is striving to achieve net zero carbon, but the reality, it said, is that fashion brands simply aren’t doing enough.

In response to growing climate concerns, Tencel revitalized the #MakeItFeelRight campaign to continue to raise awareness and inspire action to make a change. By pledging to #MakeItFeelRight, consumers can do their part to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future and contribute to the reforestation effort.

The #MakeItFeelRight campaign has hit new milestones and partnerships with more influencers, brands and NGOs around the world. With the help of sustainable influencers like Xenia Adonts, Lily Cole, Chen Ai Ling and brand partners, including Boyish , Reformation and Lavender Hill, the movement has planted thousands of trees to combat carbon emissions from the fashion industry. The Tencel brand also began a partnership with artist Bodil Jane to create artwork for the campaign. These empowering pieces are used on the campaign’s website and are a tribute to those who have pledged to #MakeItFeelRight.

Tencel has also created engaging ways to get involved with an exclusive Instagram filter and regular gift card giveaways from the movement’s brand partners. The initiative has already given away thousands of dollars to people who have pledged.

“We could not be happier to endorse such an exciting, timely and effective movement,” Jordan Nordarse, founder and CEO of Boyish , said. “As an environmentally friendly brand, Boyish has been working with Tencel for several years and values the brand’s similar principles and stalwart approach to sustainability. The industry has a long way to go in combatting waste and fast fashion, but with movements like #MakeItFeelRight, people are finally empowered to take action and choose brands that are caring for the planet.”

Together with One Tree Planted, Tencel is providing a pledge certificate to everyone who commits to the cause and will plant a tree in their name.

“We have a collective duty to be more responsible with our sustainable fashion choices,” Harold Weghorst, global vice president of marketing and branding at Tencel parent Lenzing AG, said. “Our habits and the way we treat textiles directly impacts the planet. The Tencel brand has already achieved a significant milestone with thousands of trees planted and I would like to acknowledge just how much this campaign has achieved in a short amount of time.”

Weghorst added that the initiative marks “an amazing way to contribute to a more sustainable planet and create something impactful that will last for generations.”