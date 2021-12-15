ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tencel’s #MakeItFeelRight Movement Fights Fashion’s Carbon Problem

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYqBG_0dNXvwJf00

More than 40 brands, influencers and NGOs have partnered with Tencel brand’s #MakeItFeelRight movement to generate more than 7,500 consumer pledges since its inception.

The #MakeItFeelRight campaign originally launched in 2019, setting out to raise awareness around the negative impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. In April, the brand introduced the #MakeAPledge movement, inviting the public to actively contribute to making the world a better place.

Tencel noted that, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 8 percent to 10 percent of global carbon emissions . The world is striving to achieve net zero carbon, but the reality, it said, is that fashion brands simply aren’t doing enough.

In response to growing climate concerns, Tencel revitalized the #MakeItFeelRight campaign to continue to raise awareness and inspire action to make a change. By pledging to #MakeItFeelRight, consumers can do their part to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future and contribute to the reforestation effort.

The #MakeItFeelRight campaign has hit new milestones and partnerships with more influencers, brands and NGOs around the world. With the help of sustainable influencers like Xenia Adonts, Lily Cole, Chen Ai Ling and brand partners, including Boyish , Reformation and Lavender Hill, the movement has planted thousands of trees to combat carbon emissions from the fashion industry. The Tencel brand also began a partnership with artist Bodil Jane to create artwork for the campaign. These empowering pieces are used on the campaign’s website and are a tribute to those who have pledged to #MakeItFeelRight.

Tencel has also created engaging ways to get involved with an exclusive Instagram filter and regular gift card giveaways from the movement’s brand partners. The initiative has already given away thousands of dollars to people who have pledged.

“We could not be happier to endorse such an exciting, timely and effective movement,” Jordan Nordarse, founder and CEO of Boyish , said. “As an environmentally friendly brand, Boyish has been working with Tencel for several years and values the brand’s similar principles and stalwart approach to sustainability. The industry has a long way to go in combatting waste and fast fashion, but with movements like #MakeItFeelRight, people are finally empowered to take action and choose brands that are caring for the planet.”

Together with One Tree Planted, Tencel is providing a pledge certificate to everyone who commits to the cause and will plant a tree in their name.

“We have a collective duty to be more responsible with our sustainable fashion choices,” Harold Weghorst, global vice president of marketing and branding at Tencel parent Lenzing AG, said. “Our habits and the way we treat textiles directly impacts the planet. The Tencel brand has already achieved a significant milestone with thousands of trees planted and I would like to acknowledge just how much this campaign has achieved in a short amount of time.”

Weghorst added that the initiative marks “an amazing way to contribute to a more sustainable planet and create something impactful that will last for generations.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Activewear, Collabs and Curiosities Fill Soorty’s New NYC Showroom

The pandemic prompted the denim industry to learn how to develop collections virtually, but the insight and connection gained from being close to a key market cannot be beat. That’s what led vertical denim manufacturer Soorty to open a brand-new showroom in the heart of New York City. The Pakistani company celebrated the Flatiron District facility’s opening last week, presenting its latest seasonless collection, as well as a trio of new initiatives with Lenzing, Isko and other industry influencers. Part showroom, part communal space for stakeholders and clients to gather and collaborate, the space houses a “Denim Curiosity” table, a hands-on presentation of...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Fashion for Good to Make Polyester Recycling More Accessible

Long considered an elusive process only accessible to a select few, chemical recycling may take off in the near future, thanks to a new initiative from Fashion for Good, a global accelerator committed to scaling sustainability. On Thursday, the company announced the second iteration of its Full Circle Textiles Project, which will focus on polyester recycling innovations. The program brings together brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders dedicated to growing promising technology providers already in service, including CuRe Technology, Garbo, gr3n and PerPETual. The providers will produce chemically recycled polyester over the course of 18 months, after which it...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Copen United Takes Interior Sustainability to New Heights

Copen United sees things from an interior perspective—focusing on apparel from the inside out—with “interior design” including pocketing, linings and waistbands. When it comes to sustainability, the company’s interior responsibility also reflects outward, creating a global view and mission.  In fact, Copen’s motto is: Saving the planet… one pocket at a time. However, maybe “one garment at a time” also rings true. In business for 75 years, the New York City-based company shifted into sustainable materials about seven or eight years ago—starting with pocketing initially and expanding into other products such as linings shortly thereafter. “We started hearing that fiber companies...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Plans Milan Fashion Week Debut

Evergreen collections, high-end sneakers and assortments of refurbished denim are among the new ideas Glen Martens has introduced to Diesel since joining as creative director in 2020. Now the designer is turning his attention to the traditional catwalk. Diesel announced plans to show its Fall/Winter 22-23 collection at Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on Feb. 23, 2022. This marks the brand’s first time formally participating in MFW’s women’s wear segment after it has previously presented at the men’s shows. The event will reveal Martens’ second runway collection for Diesel, following the Spring/Summer 2022 collection presented in a digital format. Like the first collection, ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Textiles#Tencel#The United Nations
Sourcing Journal

Could Decomposition Help With Fashion’s Textile-Waste Problem?

The Biomimicry Insitute says that a new approach is needed to tackle a problem that is growing—literally. This content is for Limited, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Kipas Sponsors Sustainability Talks for Innovation and Idea Sharing

A crucial pillar within the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is collaboration. To move the apparel business forward to a more sustainable future, brands must be willing to share their advancements with their peers. The recent Sustainability Talks Istanbul conference provided a platform for this idea exchange. Held on Nov. 25 at Zorlu Center, the event brought together 600 in-person attendees and 3,200 virtual participants to discuss sustainability in the apparel and textile sectors. The event was first held in 2019. Hosts Turkish Textile and Orbit Consulting worked with Kipas Textiles—the main sponsor of the event—to organize the event. The 39 speakers included Kingpins founder Andrew Olah; Nicholas Propthe, vice president, global denim center at PVH; Calvin Woolley, supplier development manager at Ikea; and Liesl Truscott, director of corporate benchmarking at Textile Exchange. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Why It Pays for Fashion Brands to Embrace the Great Outdoors

The crisp air is luring consumers back to trails, camping grounds and national parks, teeing up new opportunities for apparel brands and retailers to serve up “gorpcore” essentials. Coined by The Cut in 2017 as a catchall phrase to describe outdoor-inspired fashion with street appeal, gorpcore is playing a large role in the outdoor apparel category’s growth spurt. In 2018, the outdoor clothing market was valued at approximately $12.7 billion and was forecast to reach a value of $19.6 billion by 2026, Statisa reported. Indeed, the Great Outdoors is having a moment. The NPD Group reported that the outdoor market generated $6.1...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Does Amazon Have a Plastic Pollution Problem?

In 2020, the e-tail juggernaut generated 29 percent more plastic mailers, air pillows and bubblewrap than it did the year before. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sourcing Journal

How Truepic Fits Into Katla’s Supply-Chain Transparency

For Katla, the former Moda Operandi CEO’s new fashion brand, a geostamped photo might be worth 5,000 pounds of carbon emissions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Circular, Transparency Initiatives Lead Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge

Six finalists were selected to move forward in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program the PVH-owned denim brand launched in 2018 to uplift Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs in fashion. Winning business ideas span fashion’s most pressing needs, including circularity, transparency and digital technology adoption. After announcing a call for applications in January, the program received more than 430 applications from startups around the world. Tommy Hilfiger’s own internal teams, as well as external experts, narrowed down applicants based on a dedicated set of criteria including potential social impact and market growth. Finalists include Clothes to Good,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Frame Drops Essentials Collection with Stylist Ilona Hamer

Frame is looking to its longtime friend and styling consultant Ilona Hamer for sartorial inspiration. The Los Angeles-based luxury denim brand tapped Hamer for its latest capsule collection, which will be the first of a series of lines developed in partnership with friends of the brand. Hamer has consulted for Frame in addition to launching her own women’s label, Matteau, and serving as the fashion director for Unconditional Magazine, a fashion blog and online shop. The 10-piece capsule includes everyday essentials spanning an overcoat, crew sweater, hoodie, button-down shirt, high-rise jeans and trousers, all in a neutral palette of black, navy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Product Innovations Fuel $9 Billion Premium Denim Market

The premium denim sector boomed onto the scene 20 years ago, with brands AG and Citizens of Humanity becoming household names thanks in part to their celebrity clientele. Now, just as fashion from that era also makes a comeback, the category is gearing up for growth, this time buoyed by innovation and sustainability. The premium denim jeans market is set to grow by $9.06 billion at a rate of 6.64 percent from 2020 to 2025, according to a new report from global technology research and advisory company Technavio. According to the data, 31 percent of that growth will originate from North America, thanks to the region’s high purchasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Kipas Textiles Sheds Light on the Future of Sustainability

Kipas Textiles has a vision, and it is to lead the change towards a truly sustainable and circular future. Last month, Sustainability Talks İstanbul brought pioneers of the fashion and textile industry together for a global discussion on sustainability. The conference featured prominent speakers from the industry who shared innovative projects, ideas and goals for a sustainable future. “As sustainable investments and embracing innovative technologies becoming increasingly important elements within the industry, this hybrid event aimed to raise awareness of what we can achieve in terms of sustainability and circular economy,” said Halit Gumuser, board member, Kipas Textiles. Organized in collaboration with Kipas...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Crystal Denim Launches Carbon Footprint Calculator for Climate Action

Crystal International Group Limited has always been a leader of sustainable development in the garment manufacturing industry. Now, addressing the need for even better manufacturing practices, the denim division of Crystal International—Crystal Denim—is stepping up its sustainable journey and strategies. With the foresight of the sustainability needs for denim community, Crystal Denim is committed to taking multiple actions to lower environmental impact from a manufacturing perspective, with the focus on the reduction of carbon emissions. Several phases with a multi-pronged approach will be taken to escalate the development of sustainable denim. Crystal Denim is running a beta test of a carbon footprint...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Developing Durable, Sustainable Fabrics: Challenges and Tradeoffs

As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Ye and Demna Drop Exclusive Prison-Reform Merch on Amazon Fashion

An American gangster and convicted murderer spurred one of the year’s biggest merch drops. On the heels of his coming out as Demna, the Vetements co-founder and Balenciaga creative director formerly known as Demna Gvasalia teamed with Kanye West-turned-Ye on a limited-edition line of apparel calling attention to the case of Larry Hoover, the Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences in Colorado for a litany of offenses including murder, extortion and money laundering. Fans at Ye’s Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum benefit concert Thursday night—where longtime foe Drake put his beef with the “College Dropout” rapper aside to make a special appearance—got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Circular Systems, Nishat Mills to Scale Regenerative Textiles

Circular Systems is partnering with Nishat Mills to increase production of recycled yarns made from textile and agricultural waste. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Can a ‘Factory Social Score’ Improve Garment Factory Conditions?

Four garment factories in Bangladesh are piloting a new system that tracks changes in the ESG performance of workplaces in real time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
751
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy