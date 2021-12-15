ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Mavericks Inquired About Kyrie Irving Trade

By Sameer Kumar
 4 days ago

The Mavericks reached out to the Nets about a possible Kyrie Irving trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY .

Kristaps Porzingis was mentioned in those discussions.

However, Mark Cuban denied any such discussions ever taking place, according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein .

There was a report of “renewed optimism” released earlier this week that Irving could rejoin the Nets this season, but head coach Steve Nash seemingly put the water on the fire of that speculation, at least for now.

“I have no updates,” Nash said. “We connected last week, but not with any intel or any insight that things are changing… I know he’s working out and he’d love to be playing but I think the boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”

If the Nets can get Irving back this season, then they’re easily the favorites to win the championship once again.

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

