It took just over three months into the season, but COVID finally crashed headlong into the NFL season, and it did so at the untimeliness of junctures for Fantasy managers trying to navigate the postseason in their leagues. The Week 15 slate will stretch almost into midweek as a result of rescheduled contests. Naturally, there are still plenty of unknowns regarding the status of multiple players for the trio of rescheduled games that will unfold Monday afternoon and Tuesday evening, along with the usual array of conventional injuries at play for Sunday's 11 contests.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO