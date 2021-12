CHICAGO — The city is investing about $1 billion in 24 proposed developments that will create affordable housing around Chicago, officials announced Monday. The 24 proposed developments — a mix of new construction projects and preservation and rehabilitation work — are expected to create 2,428 units of affordable housing. They include a developer who wants to adaptively reuse a former Chicago Public School building for re-entry housing and a project that is the city’s first development in partnership with and for Indigenous people, according to the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO