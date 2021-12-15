The Yummiest Cupcakes In Colorado Are At This Bakery

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious . It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That! , the tastiest cupcake in the Centennial State is...

The Turtle Delight cupcake at Gold Mine Cupcakes !

Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"Strike gold at this family-owned and operated cupcakery (pun intended). We recommend trying the turtle delight, topped with nuts and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. Count us in!"

Taking a closer look at their menu, their flavors include red velvet, white diamond, cookies and cream, carrot cake, double chocolate and more. They also offer two to three seasonal options, a gluten-free cupcake, and one vegan.

If you want to try these sweet treats, head on over to 700 12th St #130 in Golden. They're available for takeout.

