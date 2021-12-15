Meet Wisconsin Inno's 'Blazers' — Fire Award winners 2021

Today, we announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards, celebrating the new restaurants and pop-ups that made a major impact on all 24 Eater cities since January 2020. Last year, Eater pressed pause on awards as the pandemic upended just about everything in dining. The industry still has a long way to go towards maintaining and regaining its footing, with labor shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation intensifying an already challenging era here on planet Earth. Nevertheless, people are returning to restaurants and bars once again to reclaim a semblance of our former community and participate in a reinvention of what the food industry can be.

