2022 World Cup: Ex-media officer loses Qatar corruption appeal

BANGKOK (AP) — Outrage is spreading on social media in Myanmar over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country’s northwest. Photos and a video of charred corpses in a village in Sagaing region have circulated widely. They are said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire. The material could not be independently verified. An account by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar media. The government has not commented on the allegations. If confirmed, they would be the latest atrocity in an increasingly bitter struggle following the military’s seizure of power in February.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO