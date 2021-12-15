ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

2022 World Cup: Ex-media officer loses Qatar corruption appeal

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former employee of Qatar's 2022 World Cup organisers who raised concerns over migrant workers has lost his appeal against a conviction for corruption. A court in Doha sentenced Abdullah Ibhais to three years in prison after it upheld a guilty verdict on the charge of misappropriating state funds....

