Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been updated to season 2 today with the new season being called Point Defense. This new update adds a brand new map and new game mode called Point Defense. In this new game mode, teams will need to survive against waves of Xenomorphs while holding three different defence points. Between each round players will be able to get temporary buffs to help with the fight against the aliens. You can see the trailer and patch notes below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO