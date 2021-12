LOGAN SQUARE — In remembering 26-year-old Suraj Mahadeva, many friends and family members said the same thing: They wouldn’t be the person they are without him. Whether through dancing, cracking jokes or showing up and listening, Mahadeva had a knack for lifting up the people around him, always pushing them to be their best selves, his loved ones said at a vigil Thursday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO