Single Infusion Cilta-cel Produces Strong Response Rate in Heavily Pretreated Myeloma Refractory to Lenalidomide

By Kristi Rosa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep responses were seen with single infusion ciltacabtagene autoleucel for heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma who were refractory to lenalidomide. A single infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for patients with multiple myeloma who were lenalidomide (Revlimid) refractory and underwent a median of 2 previous lines of therapy produced a strong...

Selinexor/D-Vd Combo Yields Promising Responses and Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

A population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma appeared to benefit from treatment with selinexor plus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone. A combination of selinexor (Xpovio) plus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (D-Vd) yielded positive safety findings and responses in a population of patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma, according to findings from the open label, multicenter phase 2 GEM-SELIBORDARA trial (NCT03589222) that were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma With t(11;14) Seen With Venetoclax/Selinexor Combo

In patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma with t(11;14), Selinexor plus venetoclax induced decreases in cyclin D1, XPO1, and MCL-1. In heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma cell lines with t(11;14), selinexor (Xpovio) combined with venetoclax (Venclexta) demonstrated efficacy and tolerability, according to small study results that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.
Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
Safety, Efficacy of Cilta-Cel in Pretreated Myeloma Maintained in Subgroups Analyses

Most subgroups of patients with relapsed or refractory, heavily pretreated multiple myeloma showed durable responses at the 2-year follow-up to the CARTITUDE-1 trial. Looking at updated data from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma revealed that responses were maintained across different patient subgroups, according to a presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
Quality of Life Improved With Second-Line Liso-Cel in R/R LBCL

Second-line treatment of lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated improved quality of life in patients with large B-cell lymphoma. A comparative analysis of the phase 3 TRANSFORM trial (NCT03575351) yielded results that patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) treated with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) had a better quality of life (QoL) compared with the standard of care (SOC), according to a presentation from the 2021 American Society of Hematology.1.
Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide Combo Yields Higher OS vs Standard Options in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

Patients with autologous stem cell transplant–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma appear to benefit from treatment with tafasitamab and lenalidomide. Treatment with tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide (Revlimid) provided an overall survival (OS) benefit vs standard options in a population of patients with autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse...
Data From ZUMA-5 Continue to Show Survival Advantage of Axi-cel for Indolent NHL

Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma had high rates of response and overall survival with axicabtagene ciloleucel at an updated analysis of the ZUMA-5 trial. Updated findings from the phase 2 ZUMA-5 trial (NCT03105336) that were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual...
Liso-Cel Induces Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Lymphomas

Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas. Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas (LBCLs), according to findings from the 2-year follow-up analysis of the phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 study (NCT02631044) that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Treatment With Cilta-Cel Continues Yield Robust, Long-Lasting Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable benefit from treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. After a median follow-up of 2 years, CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 97.9%, as well as a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5% in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
Isatuximab Added to RVd Boosts Response in New Myeloma

A new drug recently introduced for use in the treatment of refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma looks like it will also find a role in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed transplant-eligible multiple myeloma. The drug is isatuximab (Sarclisa, Sanofi), an anti-CD38 antibody that was approved last year for use in...
Daratumumab Plus IRd Induction, Consolidation Achieves High MRD-Negativity Rates in Standard-Risk Myeloma

Results from the phase 2 IFM 2018-01 trial show positive safety and efficacy for the combination of daratumumab with ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. In the phase 2 IFM 2018-01 trial (NCT03669445), daratumumab (Darzalex) plus ixazomib (Ninlaro), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Dara-IRd) as both induction and consolidation therapy achieved deepened minimal residual disease (MRD) rates in patients with standard-risk, transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, according to data presented at the ASH Annual Meeting 2021.
Recommended Phase 2 Dose of Selinexor Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Effective for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The treatment combination of selinexor plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone at the recommended phase 2 dose produced more durable and deep responses than the lesser selinexor dose for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Treatment with 60 mg of selinexor (Xpovio) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone (XPd-60) produced stronger and deeper responses...
High Clinical Response Rates Noted With First-Line Itolizumab for Acute GVHD

The phase 1b/2 EQUATE study demonstrated high clinical responses to itolizumab for patients with acute graft vs host disease. The phase 1b/2 EQUATE study (NCT03763318) of first-line itolizumab (ALZUMAb) for grade 3 to 4 acute graft vs host disease showed promising rates of clinical response and a favorable safety profile, according to a presentation from the 2021 American Society of Hemaotlogy Annual Conference.
Axi-Cel Prolongs Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Phase 3 ZUMA-7 study results indicate that axicabtagene ciloleucel may achieve longer event-free survival compared with standard chemotherapy. Patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the phase 3 ZUMA-7 study (NCT03391466) had a 60% improvement in event-free survival (EFS) with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta)compared with standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in the second-line setting, according to a presentation during the ASH Annual Meeting 2021.
Cevostamab Associated With Clinical Benefits for Certain Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Updated results from an ongoing phase 1 study evaluating cevostamab monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) found that cevostamab continues to show clinically meaningful activity in a large cohort of these patients. According to the trial results, presented at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition, these responses appear durable, with a target dose-dependent increase in overall response rate (ORR) without any increase in the rate of cytokine release syndrome (CRS).
Cilta-cel Demonstrates Significant Advantage Over SOC in Triple-Class R/R Myeloma

A CARTITUDE-1 meta-analysis data shows that ciltacabtagene autoleucel performs better than standard-of-care therapy in terms of survival and response rates in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The use of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrated a significant efficacy advantage over physician’s choice of treatment...
Liso-Cel Improved QoL vs SOC in Second-Line Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory LBCL

Patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma experienced better quality of life when they received second-line treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel vs standard of care. Patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) experienced better quality of life (QoL) when they received second-line treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi)...
Favorable Outcomes in Triple-Class Exposed Multiple Myeloma Seen With Adjusted Comparison of Cilta-Cel Vs Standard Regimens

Compared with standard of care, ciltacabtagene autoleucel produces better responses in the setting of heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. For patients with triple-class exposed multiple myeloma, the CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; JNJ-68284528) was a better option compared to standard options, according to data from the phase 1 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) and the real-world LocoMMotion (NCT04035226) study.1.
