Snow begins around the morning commute which means everyone should expect some delays tomorrow as they head into work. The majority of this system impacts the region throughout the day on Monday. Spokane can expect 1-2" in snowfall through Monday. Snow showers weaken late evening. This means both the morning and evening commutes could be a bit tricky. Make sure to take those roads nice and slow all day tomorrow!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO