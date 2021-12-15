ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Results of school bus safety enforcement made public

By Mandi Hecht
arenacindependent.com
 3 days ago

To safeguard children's safety on their way to and from school, law enforcement...

www.arenacindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Public Schools closes due to possible safety threat

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Public Schools is closed after a possible safety threat. According to Superintendent Pat Little, the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office received a report that a gun had been stolen from a home in the school's district. The sheriff's office and the Boyne City Police...
BOYNE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says public schools need more security, safety measures

The school board is in trouble. They’re going to get the locks after they’ve already been robbed. They need metal detectors on the buses, metal detectors at the entrance of the schools. Teachers, staff, everybody that is there to educate and protect the children puts their lives in danger every day. They are not military, they are not police officers, they do not have bulletproof vests.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘A skeleton staff’: Public Safety lacks officers, resulting in long hours and areas unattended, union says

Quinnipiac University Public Safety Department’s officers had a total of 154 overtime shifts in November due to staff shortages and the departure of several officers in recent months. Michael Romano, vice president of the Public Safety Officers Association, told The Chronicle those shifts did not include hours at sporting events.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Petoskey News Review

Boyne City Public Schools closed today, Wednesday, because of safety concern

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Public Schools are closed today, Wednesday, as a result of a safety concern school officials were made aware of early this morning. In a letter Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Pat Little wrote to the district this morning, it was reported to the Charlevoix County Sheriff Department that a gun had been stolen from a home in the Boyne City Public Schools district.
BOYNE CITY, MI
metro.net

Metro Board actions last week on public safety and law enforcement contracts

The Metro Board of Directors last Thursday took several actions regarding our contracts with law enforcement agencies and on public safety on our transit system. There was considerable discussion in both public testimony and among Board Members. The discussion on the webstream posted above begins at the 2 hour, 23:30-minute...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses
On Common Ground News

Rockdale County Public Schools explores creation of public safety division

CONYERS, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) is formally exploring the expansion of the Office of School Safety with the creation of a Public Safety Division. After years of researching the merits of establishing a Public Safety Division and School Safety Officers within RCPS, Superintendent Terry Oatts, in consultation with the RCPS Office of School Safety and the Rockdale County Board of Education, announced the district is moving forward in reviewing such an arrangement.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin police recognized for traffic safety, DUI enforcement

Five Franklin Police officers were recently recognized for their professional accomplishments in traffic safety and DUI enforcement. According to an FPD news release, Master Patrol Officer Wesley Johnson, Master Patrol Officer Michael Oliver and Officer Aaron Moore, who all work the midnight shift, were recognized by Mother's Against Drunk Driving.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktoe.com

Minnesota Department Of Public Safety Releasing School Shooting Statement

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is closing monitoring possible school shooting situations today. The concern comes from social media posts calling Friday, December 17th, “American School Shooting Day” across the country. The Department said there is currently no credible threat in Minnesota schools related to the posts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVAL

'Hoax threats can result in arrests by law enforcement': Schools face disturbing trend

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Police stepped up their presence near schools in response to "concerning national trends including various TikTok challenges." "The Springfield Police Department and Springfield Public Schools are aware of the vague and unsettling threats to school safety on December 17 and will continue to partner utilizing our on campus School Resources Officers to maintain safe and secure campuses," the district said. "Parents can expect to see an increased visible police presence around Springfield schools on December 17. There are currently no known specific threats against any Springfield schools."
SPRINGFIELD, OR
UPMATTERS

Escanaba Department of Public Safety urges caution in school zones

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety posted to Facebook today urges motorists to be careful in school zones and watch for crossing guards and pedestrians. They say there have been concerning incidents with their school crossing guards. Drivers have completely disregarded the crossing guards are...
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Local law enforcement adds safety measures at schools because of disturbing national TikTok trend

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A national threat of violence towards schools stemming from a TikTok challenge is being taken very seriously here in Northeast Wisconsin. There weren’t specific threats against the Menasha Joint School District on Friday. But because of this disturbing national TikTok challenge which asks kids to commit violence against their schools, the Menasha Police Department wasn’t leaving anything to chance.
MENASHA, WI
kchanews.com

Iowa Department of Public Safety Gives Status Report on Possible School Threats

*The following statement is from the Iowa Department of Public Safety on Possible December 17 school threats:. DES MOINES, Iowa – Today, school districts and law enforcement across Iowa worked together to address perceived threats against schools across the nation being posted on social media platforms. Many school districts and local law enforcement agencies proactively addressed these concerns with parents, students, and staff. The Iowa Department of Public Safety monitored the situation throughout the day, and worked with school districts and local law enforcement on a small handful of concerns. No creditable threats of immediate action were received by the Division of Intelligence. Public coverage highlighting these types of concerns is clearly important, but we always need to be careful about sensationalizing that coverage. A person on a path to violence may seek out the notoriety that comes with sensationalized coverage. The Department of Public Safety will continue to monitor social media threats, and will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and schools to ensure the safety of the public.
MASON CITY, IA
WWMTCw

Police: Student threatened to stab classmates on Marshall Public School bus

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion police investigated a child accused of threatening multiple students with a knife on a Marshall Public School bus. Chevelle Potts said her 8-year-old daughter, a third-grader at Harrington Elementary, came home on Dec. 2 and told her a student on the bus threatened to stab her in the chest.
MARSHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy