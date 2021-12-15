Quantum theory needs complex numbers

When Tommaso Macr arrived in Spain, at the age of his life changed. Born in 1984, in Padua, in northern Italy, the researcher had never considered living outside his hometown, where he graduated in physics and enrolled in a master’s degree. The opportunity to study at the Autonomous University of Madrid came in the final semester of the Masters. After six months of getting to know students from different cultures, he felt “another person”: “Without this exchange, I would not have found the courage to take riskier decisions”, he says. Today, risk is part of the physicist’s daily life, whose research area almost no one in the world investigates: quantum simulation.
