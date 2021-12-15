ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

WCCO Special: Home For The Holidays

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

CBS Minnesota

WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is working to change lives. On Wednesday morning, WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans gathered for a holiday meal and so much more. It’s all part of WCCO’s Home for the Holidays campaign to help end veteran homelessness in Minnesota. The event is a twist on MACV’s traditional “StandDowns.” Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive — everything from advice on finding jobs and renting a home to vaccines and haircuts. Watch the entire WCCO special above, and go to wcco.com/holidays for more on how to donate.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WKBW-TV

Plexaderm holiday special deal for AM Buffalo viewers

With Plexaderm, the before and after pictures speak for themselves. If you always wanted to try it now is the time to do it. Plexaderm has their best deals ever for AM Buffalo viewer. Get a trial pack for $14.95 and free shipping. For more information go to Plexadermtrial.com. 1-800-679-1744.
BUFFALO, NY
mtpr.org

Katie Deuel is building something special at Home ReSource

This week’s guest is Katie Deuel, Executive Director of Home ReSource, a non-profit community sustainability center in Missoula, Montana. Home ReSource offers reused building materials, job training, education and zero waste programs. In this conversation, we frame up some ideas around closed loop systems, material supply chain disruption, and...
MISSOULA, MT
#Wcco
Coeur d'Alene Press

SPECIAL ADVERTISING CONTENT: Experience the holidays at Dover Bay

Ski, be merry and ring in the new year at the Dover Bay Waterfront Community and Resort at Lake Pend Oreille. While fun can be had during all four seasons at Dover Bay, it’s a true winter wonderland for those looking for a nearby Christmas vacation. Dover Bay Resort...
DOVER, ID
Radio Online

Vineeta Sawkar Joins 830 WCCO/Minneapolis for Mornings

Audacy welcomes Vineeta Sawkar as host of "The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar" on 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) in Minneapolis. The longtime local anchor will be heard weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT, beginning January 3, 2022. "After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Vineeta to 830...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! The Chances Of A White Christmas In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twas a little before Christmas and all around town, people were wondering if this year’s Christmas will be white or if this year will be brown. (Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin) If I remember correctly, the chances aren’t that magnificent. (Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin) (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Getting one inch of snow or more on Christmas Day historically is 17 percent! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Does that mean the rest of Christmases are brown? Not really, 38% of Christmases come with snow already on the ground. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Now, Getting the most snow on record for Christmas could scare up some Grinches. Wasn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dasher's Lightshow at Pittsburgh Mills mall receives mixed reviews

A portion of the Pittsburgh Mills mall parking lot in Frazer received a holiday makeover with the newest Christmas drive-thru attraction, Dasher’s Lightshow. The show made its debut Nov. 5 following its announcement in August. Dasher’s Lightshow co-owner Clyde Lindsey, a Leechburg resident, said he wanted to bring another...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2021

2021 was a year of transition and contradiction. The Pittsburgh hospitality industry’s coronavirus-induced tumult ebbed and flowed as takeout menus and outdoor dining eased into cautious and then celebratory vaccination engagement, which all too quickly gave way to renewed wariness and pandemic fatigue in the wake of the delta variant. A long-overdue reckoning focusing on the humanity of people who choose a career working in restaurants and bars (or are just passing through) was met with compassion and enthusiasm from most diners yet also found blowback by a small but vocal group of restaurant-goers engaging in sometimes horrific behavior toward front-of-house staff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
billypenn.com

Philly is distributing free at-home rapid COVID tests now through Christmas

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. City residents can pick up free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at several Philadelphia Department of Public Health vaccine clinics popping up this week, which makes it slightly easier for people to stay safer at holiday gatherings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

