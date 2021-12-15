Kill The Noise x MOELLE – Don’t Look Back

The world of dance music doesn’t always feel like such a big space until it does. I say this, as it’s easy to get caught up in one’s local scene, with the club mainstays, festival headliners. So much so that we often forget that there is a whole other world of dance music just waiting to be discovered, should we choose to change genres, or shift our geographical location. Today, I bring you an artist who has done just that, introduce me to a whole other side of dance music I didn’t know existed — and her name is OHMYGi. She is doing this with her latest single, titled ‘I’m Danger’. If you’re into bass music, or just want to see more women in the world of dance music, you’re going to want to check this out.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO