Kill The Noise x MOELLE – Don’t Look Back

By Nina Chiang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKill The Noise is back on Ophelia Records. Today we get a new single, non-collaborative, and a new album announcement. He introduces that album with ‘Don’t Look Back‘, featuring vocalist Moelle for an expertly designed emotive, melodic dubstep track. It opens with Moelle ethereally singing as...

Ferry Corsten Transports Us To The 80s With ‘For Your Mind’

Ferry Corsten drops a new single to enjoy the last month of the year. ‘For Your Mind’ brings together elements of the classic sound of the Dutch producer and DJ. The track reminds us of the 80’s sound of electronic music. 2021 has been a very strange...
Year in Tunes: Top 10 Remixes of 2021

Next up in the EDMTunes “Best Of” series, a chance for our writers and editors to vote on our personal favorites of each year, is the 10 Best Remixes of 2021. 2021 was definitely a year filled with ups and downs, and along with that came new music to help get us through. We have already revealed our Breakout Artists of 2021, and with so many creative minds releasing music this whole year, it was definitely tough to narrow it down, but we did it. Without further ado, here are our picks. At the bottom, you’ll find a playlist of all of them!
Kill The Noise is Back with a New Release on Ophelia

Kill The Noise and MOELLE ask listeners that they “Don’t Look Back” but forward instead with their collaborative tune on Ophelia. For those who’ve been around the scene for a good chunk of a decade, Kill The Noise is likely a name held close to the heart. He’s been an influential part of the dubstep scene and released countless bangers that include Kill Kill Kill and BLVCK MVGIC. Whether he’s dropping new music, playing Deadrocks, or taking the stage during Insomniac’s Park N Rave, Kill The Noise has continuously been a force to be reckoned with to this day.
OHMYGi Makes An Entrance With Latest Offering, ‘I’m Danger’ A Bi-Lingual Bass Bop

The world of dance music doesn’t always feel like such a big space until it does. I say this, as it’s easy to get caught up in one’s local scene, with the club mainstays, festival headliners. So much so that we often forget that there is a whole other world of dance music just waiting to be discovered, should we choose to change genres, or shift our geographical location. Today, I bring you an artist who has done just that, introduce me to a whole other side of dance music I didn’t know existed — and her name is OHMYGi. She is doing this with her latest single, titled ‘I’m Danger’. If you’re into bass music, or just want to see more women in the world of dance music, you’re going to want to check this out.
black a.m. Turns Heads With Latest Release, ‘The Fault’

It’s always refreshing to hear a tune that makes us stop & say “Woah“. Today, I got to experience this for myself thanks to the Las Vegas-based black a.m. In the past, we’ve written about black a.m., thanks in part to his steady stream of releases, and constant gigs. Today, we write about the former, in the shape of his latest offering, ‘The Fault‘. If you’re into catchy samples, or just like house music, then this is a tune you don’t want to miss.
Kill The Noise leads upcoming album with ‘Don’t Look Back’ alongside MOELLE

Kill The Noise is gearing up to release his third album, and he’s teaming up with MOELLE to lead the LP’s rollout with “Don’t Look Back.” The debut single from the forthcoming project, EMBRAC3, arrives via Ophelia Records. Of note, EMBRAC3 will be Kill The Noise’s first album in more than six years’ time.
North Coast Music Festival Reveals 2022 Artist Lineup

Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival is coming back for 2022 and just revealed the first wave of their massive lineup. So far, there is no shortage of talent. Illenium, Seven Lions, Porter Robison, Diplo, Armin van Buuren, Fisher, Gryffin, and Tchami x Malaa are surely a strong start for any festival roster.
Porter Robinson’s ‘Nurture’ is the No. 1 Album of 2021: The Fader

The accolades for Porter Robinson‘s sophomore album Nurture keep coming – The Fader magazine has named it No. 1 of its top 50 picks for 2021. Robinson, ever the humble artist, expressed his feelings of surprise and gratitude on Instagram earlier this week. “Man #1… i’m still spinning...
DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
Deadmau5 Says Marshmello Is No Longer Relevant

Deadmau5 was streaming on Twitch Wednesday when a fan asked him if he still had beef with Marshmello, the masked DJ who Deadmau5 did quite a bit of trailblazing for. Deadmau5 answered the fan saying that: he would if Marshmello “was still f******* relevant.”. Deadamu5 added to the dig...
Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
It’s A Forever Thing: Lil Durk Ask India To Marry Him

Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!. Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
Girl Named Tom 'Breaks the Stage' After 'The Voice' Finale Performance

Girl Named Tom delivered such a powerful performance during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale that they broke the stage!. Not really, but that's what coach Kelly Clarkson joked happened following the sibling trio's final performance of the night on Monday. Just after they finished their pitch-perfect rendition of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," and stepped downstage to receive the coaches feedback, some other kind of feedback was happening on stage.
