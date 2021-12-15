POCKiT at Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust

This place is cool. Not so big, but not super small either. First you must climb a flight of stairs, then you're in the middle of the cosy bar. On the left is the stage and in front of it, separated from the bar by a wall, is space for those who really want to hear the concert that is already playing. The Ilmiliekki Quartet is playing, an illustrious foursome with some of the most exciting names on the young Finnish jazz scene. Verneri Pohjola (pictured top), for example, plays the trumpet, and on this evening, he always plays it a little bit cloudy, with a melancholic undertone. Just as the sound of this band only sometimes rises and seeks its way into brightness and boldness. The bass is played by Antti Lötjönen, another busy player during the week of the We Jazz Festival. For he provides the rhythm in several bands, and one evening later even presents his own band, the Antti Lötjönen Quintet East, a combo with three wind players, including the two saxophonists Jonas Kullhammar and Otis Sandsjö from Sweden and of course trumpeter Verneri Pohjola. This quintet relies heavily on improvisational communication between each other, which however can get a little tiring over the course of a concert.

