Music

POCKiT at Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust

musicfestnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCKiT from South Florida lit up the stage at Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust December 4, and now we have video to share of the event. POCKiT are: Chip Gardner, keyboards; Moises Linares, drums; and Josh Walton, guitar. POCKiT took the stage first, a brilliant trio who dig deep into...

musicfestnews.com

Middletown Press

Quartet to play ‘Charlie Brown holiday jazz’ Friday night

MIDDLETOWN — The Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet will perform Friday night at The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center at 605 Main St. The concert runs from 7 to 10 p.m. “The EMQ’s Charlie Brown jazz holiday concerts have been a staple of the holidays for the last 20 years,” according to buttonwood.org. Songs include “Linus and Lucy”, “Christmas Time Is Here” and :Skating” and other Peanuts tunes by Vince Guaraldi and holiday favorites reworked by the quartet, the announcement said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Norristown Times Herald

Philly Pops Jazz Orchestra bringing some holiday swing to the stage

The Philly Pops Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia presents its annual holiday celebration, Dec. 18, featuring spirited music, but with a jazz focus. For instance, for the first half half of the program, the musicians will present “Harlem Nutcracker,” by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. “It’s a classic,” said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
jazzwise.com

We Jazz brings hot jazz to Freezin´ Finland

This place is cool. Not so big, but not super small either. First you must climb a flight of stairs, then you're in the middle of the cosy bar. On the left is the stage and in front of it, separated from the bar by a wall, is space for those who really want to hear the concert that is already playing. The Ilmiliekki Quartet is playing, an illustrious foursome with some of the most exciting names on the young Finnish jazz scene. Verneri Pohjola (pictured top), for example, plays the trumpet, and on this evening, he always plays it a little bit cloudy, with a melancholic undertone. Just as the sound of this band only sometimes rises and seeks its way into brightness and boldness. The bass is played by Antti Lötjönen, another busy player during the week of the We Jazz Festival. For he provides the rhythm in several bands, and one evening later even presents his own band, the Antti Lötjönen Quintet East, a combo with three wind players, including the two saxophonists Jonas Kullhammar and Otis Sandsjö from Sweden and of course trumpeter Verneri Pohjola. This quintet relies heavily on improvisational communication between each other, which however can get a little tiring over the course of a concert.
MUSIC
kcapplauds.net

KC Jazz swings with ‘Hallelujah Holidays’

Everyone who missed KC Jazz Orchestra’s presentation “Hallelujah Holidays” needs to work extra hard to usher in the season. The Jazz Orchestra presents an up-tempo rousing, brassy two hour show of nearly non-stop Christmas music. The concert, Dec. 7 in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts...
KANSAS CITY, KS
phillyfunguide.com

Mary Ellen Desmond's Comfort & Joy Holiday Jazz Concert

Jazz vocalist Mary Ellen Desmond's annual holiday jazz benefit concert will be performed for its 18th year. The Comfort & Joy Concert 2021 proceeds will be received by Action Wellness (formerly Action AIDS) a Philadelphia non-profit organization offering support & services to lives affected by AIDS/HIV. Four of Philadelphia's finest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
coolcleveland.com

Jazz Pianist Cliff Habian Plays Holiday Show at Fine Arts Association

Cliff Habian is an accomplished local jazz pianist, with training in both jazz and classical music, who attended the Cleveland Institute of Music as a composition major, worked for more than a decade at the Music Settlement and has performed with a diverse range of artists including Joe Lovano, Dominick Farinacci, Wayne Newton, Bobby Vinton and even Trent Reznor. He currently teaches at the Fine Arts Association in Willoughby.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Observer

Opera House Presents Jazz Trio in Holiday Program

The 1891 Fredonia Opera House will present a special holiday program featuring the Ed Croft Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s complete score to A Charlie Brown Christmas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Due to the continued high positivity rate of COVID in Chautauqua County, and in accordance with village, state...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
msu.edu

MSU jazzes up the holidays with festive annual concert

Looking for the perfect way to swing into the holidays? Celebrate the season by enjoying some classic holiday tunes with a jazzy twist at the annual “A Jazzy Little Christmas,” at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 in Fairchild Theatre at Michigan State University. The concert is open to...
MUSIC
knkx.org

New releases and holiday music on Jazz Northwest

Today on Jazz Northwest, new releases and holiday music will be featured throughout the show. Releases include the last album to be issued by the Jim Knapp Orchestra, plus The Westerlies, Phil Parisot, and Tad Britton. There are also seasonal favorites by Don Lanphere, Greta Matassa, the B3 Kings and others.
SEATTLE, WA
musicfestnews.com

Holly Bowling: A Mesmerizing, Magical Hour at North Beach Music Festival

Holly Bowling: A Mesmerizing, Magical Hour at North Beach Music Festival. We will be publishing our review of North Beach Music Festival shortly, but the solo set by Holly Bowling on Saturday, December 11, was so important, so compelling, so moving, that I need to write about it at length.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Jazz Odyssey Holiday Show

Celebrate the Holiday season in spectacular Jazz Odyssey style!. Your Thursday night Jazz Odyssey host Dele has curated a set full of soulful and funky renditions of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza songs, holiday-inspired Hip-Hop, and R&B originals, and wintry chill-hop beats. Featured artists will include BJ the Chicago Kid, Mariah...
ENTERTAINMENT
musicfestnews.com

Gasparilla Music Festival 2022 Releases Compelling Phase One Lineup

Gasparilla Music Festival 2022 Releases Compelling Phase One Lineup. Hold on tight to something, Tampa, Florida. Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) just announced the initial lineup for 2022 that will blow you out of your shoes. Scheduled to take place February 25-27 at Curtis Hixon Park and Kiley Garden in downtown Tampa, the three-day extravaganza will see Austin-based, Grammy-nominated, psychedelic- soul rockers Black Pumas headlining the main stage on Friday, while New Orleans breakout, alternative roots-rock stars The Revivalists will perform on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the Crescent City’s best and brightest when Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue make their long-awaited return after an indelible appearance at GMF in 2014.
connecticutcallboard.com

Pete Wikul Holiday Jazz Concert at RTB Dec. 18th

The fabulous Pete Wikul Jazz Band is performing a special fundraising holiday concert to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn on Saturday, December 18th at 8 pm. At this intimate feel-good concert with an eclectic mix of jazz, bossa nova, rock, blues, R&B, and holiday favorites, patrons can expect such classics as “The Christmas Song,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “The Girl From Ipanema,” “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Yardbird Suite,” and many more!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
lafayetteco.gov

Jazz Standards and Holiday Classics by the Centaurus HS Jazz Band

Live Jazz Music Performance by Centaurus High School Jazz Band. Join the talented musicians of the Centaurus High School Jazz Band for some Jazz Standards and Holiday Classics on Friday, December 17 at 5:30pm. This 30 minute performance is free and open to the public. Enjoy some holiday cheer!. This...
LAFAYETTE, CO
musicfestnews.com

Seattle Braces for 3 Nights of OG Garage A Trois

Nectar, KNKX, and The PBJ present OG Garage A Trois featuring Stanton Moore, Charlie Hunter, and Skerik for their Calm Down Cologne record release live party with special guest DJ Logic. Nectar Lounge is your destination Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 16-18. From the press release:. Garage A Trois was...
SEATTLE, WA
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Tracey Thomas & Friends Play Jazz-Leaning Holiday Show at Jilly’s

Thu 12/16 @ 7-9PM This weekend it’s presenting a special concert featuring Akron music Tracey Thomas is an Akron music legend. She first made a name for herself when she fronted Akron New Wave band Unit 5 in the ’80s. She then moved on to release a series of poignant singer/songwriter albums, starting in the mid ’90s, and performing country and jazz-leaning music in addition to rock. Last year, she released her 10th album, My Roots Are Showing, showing her strong skills as an affecting songwriter and vocalist in the alt country/Americana vein.
AKRON, OH
Cape Gazette

Delmarva jazz musicians create unique versions of holiday favorites

Just a few days ago, seven of Delmarva’s most talented jazz musicians gathered at Mid South Audio recording studio in Milton to create their own brand of Christmas music for Resort Broadcasting’s Backstage Pass live musical series. Their interpretations of holiday favorites will be broadcast in stereo from 2 to 4 p.m., Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, with no commercial interruption, during The Rehoboth Foodie’s Beach Eats program that airs weekly on WGMD 92.7FM and WUSX 98.5FM. Excerpts will also be played throughout the weekend on both stations.
MILTON, DE
musicfestnews.com

BUKU Music + Art Project Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Inspiring 2022 Lineup

BUKU Music + Art Project Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Inspiring 2022 Lineup. BUKU Music + Art Project makes its highly anticipated return to New Orleans, LA this spring with a jaw-dropping lineup that includes headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, The Creator, Australian psychedelic rockers Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most innovative performers – Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland. Set to take place March 25-26 against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant on the banks of the Mississippi River, the festival will be celebrating its tenth anniversary with music, art, and community spirit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Let's jazz it up - the holiday season - just a bit

“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (M. Twain) Had a great deal of fun earlier this week at my Rotary meeting – but first, some “up tempo” lead in information. Over the latter part of...
MUSIC

