ViacomCBS to Give Episodic Directing Gigs to Directors Initiative Participants

By Rebecca Sun
 4 days ago

The 18th iteration of ViacomCBS ’ Directors Initiative has added an important new benefit: the guarantee that all program participants will direct an episode of television on CBS.

“The ViacomCBS Directors Initiative gives television directors the access, exposure and opportunity to be successful in this industry,” ViacomCBS executive vice president of entertainment diversity and inclusion, global inclusion Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i said in a statement, noting that Morenike Joela Evans from last year’s class recently helmed episodes of the company’s iCarly reboot and How I Met Your Father . “The success of this initiative has created a growing community of support, where past participants, who are now in positions of influence, are mentoring and hiring current participants.”

Smith-Anoa’i also credited her former colleague Jeanne Mau, who moved to NBCUniversal in August. “[Her] tireless efforts and dedication to this program have made it the success that it is.”

Alumni of the ViacomCBS Directors Initiative include Zetna Fuentes ( Madam Secretary , Jane the Virgin ), Laura Belsey ( NCIS: New Orleans , Criminal Minds ), Lily Mariye ( Criminal Minds , MacGyver ), Kevin Berlandi ( Bull , Criminal Minds ) and Jennifer Derwingson ( NCIS: New Orleans ).

In 2019, NBCUniversal’s Female Forward and Emerging Director programs became the first industry initiatives to guarantee participants a broadcast network episodic directing credit, a crucial foot in the door for building a career.

The five directors of ViacomCBS’ 2021-22 Directors Initiative, who will be soon be helming their own episodes on CBS, are:

Julie Herlocker

The former Grimm post producer made her episodic directing debut in 2017 in its final season, the only member of the NBC fantasy drama’s crew ever to earn the chance to direct. Her career as a post producer included working on series including Las Vegas , In Justice , Taken , The West Wing and Millennium . A recent graduate of the DGA’s DDI Mentorship Program, her directing credits include the short films Peter’s Ashes (2014), 7AM Wednesday (2020) and A Close Call (2021).

Steven J. Kung

The Dear White People writer directed an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat in its sixth season. A first-generation Taiwanese American, his other directorial credits include the 2003 feature A Leading Man , 2005 documentary short Spew: The Competitive World of High School Debate and commercials and industrials for The Global Healthy Living Foundation, Essential Qi, the Victory Fund and his alma mater, University of Virginia. The Virginia Beach native and MFA graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts is an alumni of both the Disney ABC Directing Program and the DGA Mentorship Program, co-founded the DGA LGBTQ+ Committee and serves as co-chair emeritus of the DGA Asian American Committee.

Joy T. Lane

The New York City-based filmmaker is a veteran script supervisor who has worked on Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan , IFC’s The Whitest Kids U Know , MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and NBC’s Blindspot , the latter of which gave her first two episodic directing credits. A North Carolina native, she began her career at Greensboro’s CBS affiliate, then moved to D.C. to work on various series for PBS and Discovery.

Pat Santana

The Barcelona native studied arts and design and worked in advertising for more than ten years before moving to Los Angeles for filmmaking. She was selected for Werner Herzog’s film workshop in Peru in 2018 and Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative a year later. Currently working as a commercial and content director for such clients including Netflix, Hallmark and Wendy’s, Santana also is developing her Herzog workshop short into a feature, Mal Aire , which has been selected for the Torino Lab Next, as well as series Shame On You , which recently received a development grant.

Bao Tran

Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer currently has Tran’s feature directorial debut, The Paper Tigers (98% fresh), the top-ranked action comedy on its site and one of its top Asian American movies. A mentee of famed action director Corey Yuen, Tran previously edited the Vietnamese hits Cho Lon and Jackpot , and his 2008 short Bookie was praised by Screen Anarchy for its “flawlessly realized world populated by entirely fleshed out and believable characters, driven by a compelling narrative and brought to sumptuous life.”

Variety

Emmys Realign Daytime and Primetime Categories by Genre, Redefining Drama, Talk Show, Game Show Distinctions

The walls that long separated the L.A.-based Television Academy and its New York counterpart, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, continue to be torn down. In the latest agreement between the two orgs, several more categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime and Daytime Emmys. “We’re no longer looking at the clock to decide what’s daytime, and what’s primetime,” NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp told Variety. “That just no longer makes sense, in the way consumers currently watch TV. I think this realignment reflects that and allows...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Right Now Expands Team by Hiring George Cabico and Andrea Higgins

Entertainment and brand communications agency The Right Now has found the right moment to expand its team by hiring George Cabico as head of filmed content communications and Andrea Higgins as manager of entertainment and talent relations. Based in Los Angeles, Cabico spearheads strategic communications and consumer publicity for the company’s client roster of TV, film, streaming, audio and production companies, reporting to company co-founder and head of entertainment Eric Green. Cabico joined from a post as senior vp entertainment at communications firm The Lippin Group where he worked across a client roster that included Lionsgate Television, FOX Entertainment’s Tubi, NBCUniversal International,...
digitalspy.com

Casualty director promises his 'best ever' episode this weekend

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty director Matt Hilton has promised that fans can expect his 'best ever' episode of the hospital drama in this weekend's instalment. Following the release of a haunting teaser trailer for 'Remember Me Part 2', which airs on Saturday (December 11), Hilton shared the clip on his Twitter account and teased that viewers are likely to be very pleased with the episode.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Waterston Officially Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC

Jack McCoy is officially returning to Law & Order. Following prolonged negotiations, Sam Waterston has closed a deal to return for NBC’s Law & Order revival. The casting means Waterston will appear in 17 of the show’s 21 seasons, as the revival is being billed as a continuation of the series that launched a multibillion-dollar franchise. Waterston first joined L&O in season five and remained through season 20, when NBC unceremoniously canceled the drama before it could snap Gunsmoke’s record for the longest-running primetime series. (Spinoff SVU accomplished that feat recently.) The actor, who will wrap Netflix’s Grace & Frankie next year, joins Anthony Anderson as actors set to return and reprise their roles on L&O. (Anderson has a one-year deal to return.) New faces joining the franchise include Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim. Following its linear premiere on NBC, episodes of the iconic series will be available on Peacock (and Hulu) in a move that could ultimately help drive interest to NBCUniversal’s struggling streamer. Dick Wolf exec produces the Universal TV series alongside showrunner and frequent collaborator Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. L&O returns Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC.  
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Developing Miracle Drama ‘The Incident’ Based on Spanish Format

Fox is looking to Spanish format El Incidente for its next drama. The network is developing The Incident, based on the Spanish format, from Revenge alum Jesse Lasky. The drama, which has received a script order at the network, is set in a small California coastal town that is rocked when its residents begin experiencing inexplicable miracles in the wake of a powerful storm. The potential series explores the baggage and burdens that come with miracles as a young sheriff begins to explore what happens as she hopes to experience a miracle, too. Lasky will pen the script and exec produce alongside Bridgeworks Entertainment Group’s George Salinas and Boardwalk Entertainment Group’s Gary Randall. The Spanish format, overseen by Atresmedia, ran for one season in 2017. Lasky, whose credits also include Bored to Death and Code Black, is repped by Paradigm, Echo Lake and Goodman Genow. Salinas is with A3 Artists and Jackoway Austen. Randall is with Skrzyniarz & Mallean; Atres with A3.
Variety

‘Ramy’ Writer Azam Mahmood Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot.  He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London. Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two: “Amp Everything Up But Really Keep It French”

More than a year after becoming one of the buzziest pandemic-era hits, Emily in Paris is back for season two, as Lily Collins’ Emily dives deeper into her new life in France. “This season we really wanted Emily to immerse herself more in the French culture, everything from the language to different spots around the city,” Collins told The Hollywood Reporter at a Los Angeles tastemaker event for the show on Wednesday. The second season, she said, will also be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is,...
Variety

Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

Texas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie”). Under the deal, Texas Monthly will develop new projects with the WarnerMedia premium cabler and streamer. Since its first issue in Feb. 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled the politics and personalities (and barbecues and honky-tonks) of the Lone Star...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chuck Todd Producing Presidential Assassin Anthology for Peacock (Exclusive)

Chuck Todd is branching out into scripted programming. The Meet the Press host and NBC News political director will executive produce American Assassin, an anthology series about presidential assassinations and attempts that’s in development at Peacock. Adam Perlman (Billions, The Good Wife) will write and executive produce; Universal Studio Group’s UCP is producing. American Assassin is described as a “two-hander true crime anthology” that dives into the singular minds of American presidents and the people who tried to knock them from their perch. The first season will tackle a lesser known killing: that of James Garfield, the 20th president of the United...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Hollywood Labor Rebellion: “We Have Awoken a Sleeping Giant”

In his dozen years at IATSE Local USA 829 — United Scenic Artists — national business agent Carl Mulert says he’s never seen members as engaged as they are now, with more calls coming in to his office and heightened attendance at the organization’s meetings. “We have awoken a sleeping giant,” he says, explaining that the pandemic has reframed expectations about worker quality of life and broadened labor’s primary focus beyond wage bumps. “People didn’t realize how important rest periods were until they actually were getting rest. How important a meal break was until they were having three meals a...
Variety

‘Better Things’ Final Season to Premiere in February on FX (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the comedy series “Better Things” will premiere its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the season, with the rest of the season unveiling one episode each following week. In its final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on the road ahead for Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) as she navigates her three daughters, her acting career and her aging mother (as well as herself). Alongside Adlon, the series stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The final season...
Variety

‘1883’ Is a Winning Western Expansion of the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise: TV Review

In an age of television where nothing is more attractive to networks than established I.P., it’s not enough to build a solidly performing drama on a humble plot of land. It’s all about the hydra-headed franchise these days, with even a series like “Law & Order” clawing back its territory following a decade of austerity measures. So it was only a matter of time before “Yellowstone,” Paramount Network’s superlatively popular nouveau Western, began manifest destiny. The first such expansion comes in the form of “1883,” a far-flung prequel series focused on the forebears of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the beleaguered cattle...
Hulu Promotes Kelci Parker to VP Comedy Originals, Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash as VP Drama

Hulu elevated Kelci Parker to VP of comedy on the streamer’s originals team and announced the hiring of Dougie Cash, formerly a development exec at Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, as VP of drama. Both are newly created roles. Kelci, who joined Hulu in July 2020 and previously served as executive director of comedy, continues to report to Billy Rosenberg, head of comedy, Hulu Originals. Cash will report to Sasha Silver, head of Drama, Hulu Originals. “As we continue to evolve and expand the Hulu Originals team, we could not be more excited by the depth of talent and passion that both Kelci...
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
