Quality of Life Improved With Second-Line Liso-Cel in R/R LBCL

Audrey Sternberg: Can you discuss quality-of-life data with next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors?. Aaron Berger, MD: With apalutamide [Erleada]…the data along with quality-of-life surveys showed that it wasn’t significantly different for the patients on treatment vs the patients on placebo. This was similar to their other trial for metastatic disease. As far as darolutamide [Nubeqa] goes, the overall incidence of significant adverse events over placebo wasn’t significant in any of the categories either. Those 2 certainly have some pretty good quality-of-life data to indicate that this shouldn’t be a huge effect on the quality of life. And although enzalutamide [Xtandi] didn’t have the quality-of-life surveys along with their study, most of us who have experience with enzalutamide recognize that, in general, it’s also quite well tolerated as far as quality of life for most patients. Because it was the first to market, we’ve had the most experience with it.

