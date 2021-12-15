ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Quality of Life Improved With Second-Line Liso-Cel in R/R LBCL

By Chris Ryan
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-line treatment of lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated improved quality of life in patients with large B-cell lymphoma. A comparative analysis of the phase 3 TRANSFORM trial (NCT03575351) yielded results that patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) treated with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) had a better quality of life (QoL) compared with the...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Second-Line Cilta-Cel Yields Strong Responses and Encouraging MRD Negativity for Early Relapse Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel as a single infusion led to early, durable responses, and demonstrated positive minimal residual disease negativity for patients with multiple myeloma who had early clinical relapse. Early and durable responses, as well as positive minimal residue disease (MRD) negativity, were seen with a single infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Ibrutinib/Rituximab Improves Quality of Life as Frontline and Continuous Therapy in CLL

Frontline ibrutinib and rituximab plus fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab improved quality of life in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ibrutinib given continuously maintained the improved quality of life, and it did not decline over time. Frontline ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and rituximab (Rituxan; IR) plus fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR) improved quality...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Axi-Cel Prolongs Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Phase 3 ZUMA-7 study results indicate that axicabtagene ciloleucel may achieve longer event-free survival compared with standard chemotherapy. Patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the phase 3 ZUMA-7 study (NCT03391466) had a 60% improvement in event-free survival (EFS) with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta)compared with standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in the second-line setting, according to a presentation during the ASH Annual Meeting 2021.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Eortc#Mmrm#Soc Lrb N#The Liso Cel Group
targetedonc.com

Standard of Care Second-Line Treatment for LBCL Outperformed By Liso-cel

Liso-cel demonstrated meaningful EFS improvement as a second-line therapy in patients with LBCL. Compared with the standard of care (SOC) as a second-line therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) demonstrated statistically and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival (EFS), ), according to results of a prespecified interim analysis of the phase 3 TRANSFORM study (NCT03575351) presented at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Shows QoL Benefit as Second-Line LBCL Therapy

Axicabtagene ciloleucel demonstrated a quality of life improvement in patients with large B-cell lymphoma as a second-line treatment compared with standard of care. Investigators observed a clinically meaningful quality of life (QoL) improvement due to axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta), an autologous anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, at day 100 compared with standard of care (SOC) as a second-line treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), based on a QoL analysis of the phase 3 ZUMA-7 trial (NCT03391466) that was presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Liso-Cel Induces Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Lymphomas

Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas. Treatment with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) demonstrated durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas (LBCLs), according to findings from the 2-year follow-up analysis of the phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 study (NCT02631044) that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Cilta-cel Demonstrates Significant Advantage Over SOC in Triple-Class R/R Myeloma

A CARTITUDE-1 meta-analysis data shows that ciltacabtagene autoleucel performs better than standard-of-care therapy in terms of survival and response rates in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The use of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in patients with triple-class relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrated a significant efficacy advantage over physician’s choice of treatment...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Could Liso-cel Become a New Second-Line Standard for Relapsed/Refractory LBCL?

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) compared with standard of care in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that was refractory to or relapsed within 12 months of first-line therapy, according to results from the TRANSFORM study. At the 2021 American...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

EFS Improvement Seen With Axi-Cel vs Standard of Care in Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

The ZUMA-7 trial demonstrated an event-free survival improvement in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel. An event-free survival improvement by 60% was seen in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who were being treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) as second-line treatment compared with standard of care (SOC), according to the phase 3 ZUMA-7 (NCT03391466) trial presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recommended Phase 2 Dose of Selinexor Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Effective for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The treatment combination of selinexor plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone at the recommended phase 2 dose produced more durable and deep responses than the lesser selinexor dose for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Treatment with 60 mg of selinexor (Xpovio) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone (XPd-60) produced stronger and deeper responses...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Cilta-Cel Continues Yield Robust, Long-Lasting Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable benefit from treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. After a median follow-up of 2 years, CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 97.9%, as well as a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5% in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

First-Line Axi-Cel Yields Rapid Response in Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma saw durable responses when treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel. The phase 2 ZUMA-12 trial (NCT03761056) demonstrated rapid and durable responses for patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) in the first-line setting with a high objective response rate of 89% and a complete response (CR) of 78%, according to a presentation given by Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Quality of Life Data and Patient Preference in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Can you discuss quality-of-life data with next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors?. Aaron Berger, MD: With apalutamide [Erleada]…the data along with quality-of-life surveys showed that it wasn’t significantly different for the patients on treatment vs the patients on placebo. This was similar to their other trial for metastatic disease. As far as darolutamide [Nubeqa] goes, the overall incidence of significant adverse events over placebo wasn’t significant in any of the categories either. Those 2 certainly have some pretty good quality-of-life data to indicate that this shouldn’t be a huge effect on the quality of life. And although enzalutamide [Xtandi] didn’t have the quality-of-life surveys along with their study, most of us who have experience with enzalutamide recognize that, in general, it’s also quite well tolerated as far as quality of life for most patients. Because it was the first to market, we’ve had the most experience with it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Managing Quality of Life in Patients With RCC

Toni Choueiri, MD: Well, Dr. Orenstein, logistically, in a minute or two, how do you manage adjusting the dose in the schedule, both for IO [immune-oncology] as well as for TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitors]?. Moshe Orenstein, MD, MA: That's a great question, because this comes up practically. Especially when we're...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Cytopenic Myelofibrosis Benefits from Full-Dose Pacritinib Vs Ruxolitinib

Data from a retrospective head-to-head analysis of pacritinib vs ruxolitinib showed that the former was more favorable in terms of symptom response for patients with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia. Pacritinib was superior to ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in terms of maintaining full-dose intensity and rates of symptom response in patients with myelofibrosis with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Cost, Personnel Time Spent on Adverse Effect Management May Assist Therapy Selection in CLL

A study presented at 2021 ASH found that costs and time spent managing adverse effects varied significantly in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who were being treated with acalabrutinib, ibrutinib, and venetoclax. Investigators found that time and costs associated with managing adverse effects (AEs) for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Favorable Efficacy and Safety Profiles Seen With YTB323 in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

YTB323 led to a promising safety profile and encouraging efficacy outcomes for adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The novel, autologous CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy, YTB323, produced an encouraging safety profile and positive efficacy outcomes across multiple dose levels for adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to results from a phase 1 trial (NCT03960840) presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy