ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lil Yachty & Migos Record Label Quality Control Strikes Unscripted TV Deal With Critical Content

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKXZ8_0dNXqpFD00

EXCLUSIVE : The film and TV arm of Quality Control , the record label behind artists including hip hop artists including Lil Yachty and Migos, has struck an unscripted TV partnership with Catfish and Celebrity Game Face producer Critical Content .

The deal will see the two companies develop unscripted series for these artists, as well as the likes of City Girls and Lil Baby, and athletes that the company represents.

It builds on a partnership between the two companies that saw them make YouTube original series Home Courts , where Quavo visits legendary local basketball courts around the country to meet the athletes, artists and activists who use these public spaces to effect change in their communities.

The first project to come out of the deal is Equal Justice , a social experiment that will follow the world’s most meaningful hip hop artists as they leverage their fame and personal resources to secure top attorneys, fair trials and better outcomes for indigent defendants across the USA.

The project will be pitched to networks and streamers at the start of the year with Quality Control talent attached.

It comes after Quality Control struck a scripted co-production deal earlier this year with The Liberator producer Trioscope Studios.

Quality Control, which was founded by Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee and Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, puts out records by artists including Lil Baby and City Girls and manages NFL stars such as New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift.

The company’s TV and film division Quality Films, run by Brian Sher, produces projects including City Girls – The Series , a five-part YouTube series about the band’s recent City on Lock album, Instagram Live series Mastery and are working with Mattel Films on a movie franchise based on card game Uno starring and produced by Lil Yachty.

“The alliance with Critical Content represents a unique opportunity for Quality Control and the many prominent athletes and artists under the QC umbrella of companies,” said Sher. “Critical’s world-class ability to package, present and sell premium content will enable us to expand Quality Control’s footprint with new and diverse content for our global fanbase.”

“Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen and taste,” added Tom Forman, CEO, Critical Content.  “We’re excited to pair Critical Content’s award-winning storytelling and production capabilities with QC’s talent roster, creative POV and proven ability to generate worldwide hits in any genre or medium.”

Coach K said, “I have been a fan of Tom’s work for many years and have recently gotten to know him on a personal level. He clearly understands the culture and knows how to develop the kinds of unscripted projects that Quality Films want to be a part of.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dead After Stabbing At ‘Once Upon A Time In L.A’ Concert

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler died Sunday morning after he was stabbed Saturday night at a show at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. He was 28 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, “was attacked by a group of people at the music festival and seriously injured.” Paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after the stabbing and triggered a massive response from law enforcement. Both the LAPD and California Highway Patrol came in riot gear to keep the crowd in control. The investigation continues to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown In Talks To Join Quality Control Music

Chris Brown is reportedly in talks to sign a deal with Quality Control Music, according to The Jasmine Brand. Founded by Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas in 2013, Quality Control is home to rappers such as Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and City Girls, with Cardi B also signed under a management deal.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Yachty
Person
Quavo
Person
Lil Baby
Variety

Delayed Impact: Super Producer Hit-Boy Is Finally Receiving Grammy Recognition

With a production discography boasting modern hip-hop classics including Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Ni**as in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” it’s somewhat surprising to learn that Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.) is a first-time nominee for producer of the year, non-classical. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Californian hitmaker was finally recognized for his beat-making on Nas’ “King’s Disease II” and contributions to the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, which includes one of his own songs, “Broad Day.” What would it mean to win producer of the year? It would definitely be a dream come true....
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Lana Del Rey recalls awful early record label deal in awards speech

Most musicians have a record label horror story and Lana Del Rey has emotionally recalled her own in an awards speech. The pop star received Variety‘s Decade Award on Saturday, December 4th, at a brunch in Los Angeles. She used her acceptance speech to thank many of the people who helped her throughout her career.
VIDEO GAMES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Control#Saints#Unscripted#Migos#City Girls#Home Courts#Equal Justice#Trioscope Studios#New Orleans Saints#Detroit Lions#Quality Films#Instagram Live#Mattel Films#Uno
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's Mom Gushes Over His Showmanship At Rolling Loud L.A.

Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021

As the year nears its end, it’s time to look back at the Hip-Hop acts we lost in 2021. From industry icons like DMX, Shock G and Biz Markie, to artists like Young Dolph who were still rising within the culture, this year’s list is a sobering reminder that tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us, and even those who seem to be at the top of their game can fall victim to the harsh realities of street violence or personal issues.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy