Family Relationships

Wendy Williams’ Son Gives Mom Tough Love, Fix Yourself Or I’m Out

 4 days ago
Wendy Williams’s son has given his mom some tough love. The problem is that his mother doesn’t seem to be taking her health too seriously, in his eyes. It appears that he’s officially had enough of her downplaying her health. Most recently, The 57-year-old took an...

Wanda Rollins
2d ago

good job son.someone needs to stand up to her and stop being a yes person.maybe if someone has done it before things wouldn't be like this.js

Randy Hamilton
3d ago

😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😅😅 he right ( she were big cocane head ) but she talks bad about other ppl) ( WHAT GO'S AROUND COMES AROUND 🤔😆😅😆😅😏💯

The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Is Floored By Nick Cannon's Answer When Asked Which Baby Mama Is His Favorite

While Nick Cannon is always on viewers’ television screens, most of his notoriety, as of late, has been tied to the number of children he’s fathered. Because he's had multiple children within the last year alone, he's become a lightning rod for discussion and online jokes. All the feedback hasn’t deterred Cannon from living his life, though. With the hoopla surrounding Cannon’s growing brood, Real Housewives impresario Andy Cohen had to ask him which baby mama is his favorite. Cannon answered in on-brand fashion, and Cohen was understandably floored.
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Rushed To Hospital Just Before Hosting Wendy Williams Show For Emergency Surgery

Oh no! Sherri Shepherd was supposed to host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this week, but she had to bail after being rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis!. Fans tuning into the Monday (Dec. 13) episode of The Wendy Williams Show were greeted not by the sight of Sherri Shepherd but of Michael Rapaport. “Right, so Sherri was supposed to host today,” said Michael, 51, before revealing what caused Sherri, 54, to miss out. “Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. Okay? She’s fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get. Well. Soon. Sherri. We love you.” While Michael – a friend of The Wendy Williams Show – is a good substitute, it’s sad to see Sherri miss her turn in the hosting seat.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Fires Back At Fans Reigniting Jay-Z Romance Rumors

For the better part of three decades, rumors have swirled about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The two rappers collaborated on numerous occasions throughout the 90s, and Hov is credited with writing a handful of songs on Brown's debut record, Ill Na Na. But as is customary with almost all male-female collaborations, fans speculated that Brown and Hov were more than just coworkers.
Distractify

'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield's Relationship With Her Boyfriend May Be on the Rocks

Following the departure of Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are interested to see how Season 14 will pan out. With a cast that includes Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, returning OG Shereé Whitfield, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, it’s safe to say that the ladies will serve up some drama. And with the latest news surrounding Shereé’s relationship, it appears that viewers have some entertainment to look forward to.
enstarz.com

Is Wendy Williams Suffering From Dementia? Brother Confirms TV Personality's Health Concerns Following Worries From Netizens

Rumors about Wendy Williams showing signs of early Dementia started spreading on social media as the celeb's brother revealed her concerning health problems. Sources reported that Williams had lost the ability to walk independently and is now restricted in using a wheelchair to get around. The information was revealed by Antoine Edwards, better known as "Toine The Don" from "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show," on November 22.
Bossip

Versace Robe Wearing Wendy Williams Walks Out Of Miami Hospital, Asserts She’s Feeling “Fabulous” Amid Extended Health Hiatus From Show

Wendy Williams assured supporters she’s feeling “fabulous” health-wise in new footage showing her leaving a Miami wellness center shared by The Shaderoom. In the clip published yesterday, 57-year-old Wendy was seen wearing a plush, red Versace robe as she leaned on her driver for support while walking swiftly towards a black car. The weather was sunny and Wendy was in good spirits as the person filming hit her with a list of questions, including a question about her show being “canceled” — which she blatantly ignored.
BET

Wendy Williams' Brother Speaks Out On Dementia Rumors

The Wendy Williams Show returned on Oct. 18 but without the show’s star due to her ongoing health issues. There are now reports the longtime talk show host is suffering from early signs of dementia. Williams’ brother, Tommy, is speaking out. Tommy exclusively told The Sun, “We haven't had any...
Deadline

Wendy Williams Won’t Be Back For Her Talk Show In January, Guest Hosts Set – Update

UPDATED: The Wendy Williams Show will return with new episodes in January, but Williams won’t be back in her purple chair just yet as she continues to recover from complications of Graves disease. Currently in its 13th season, the show on Wednesday announced guest hosts for the month of January. Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host the week of January 3, followed by Michael Rapaport in week 2, comedic duo Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell in week 3 and Sherri Shepherd will close out the month from January 24-28. “We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and...
cityxtramagazine.com

Wendy Williams' Brother Opens Up About Claims The Talk Show Host Has Dementia

Wendy Williams has had fans worried for months after it was revealed she would not be immediately returning to "The Wendy Williams Show" in the wake of its summer hiatus. Wendy was originally scheduled to reclaim her purple chair in September, though her return was pushed back after it was confirmed via a post on "The Wendy Williams Show"'s Instagram that Wendy had been experiencing health issues as well as a "breakthrough case of COVID-19." The show's Season 13 premiere was then scheduled for October 4.
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Execs Give Answers On Future Of Show

The Wendy Williams Show executives are finally addressing the future of the daytime talk show. It’s hard to see a world without the host who’s known for her “Hot Topics” segment. However, Wendy has been fraught with both physical and mental health issues. She was in and out of rehab for her substance abuse.
