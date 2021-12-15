ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jingle, bells

Hampshire Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my boss Sallie suggested that I be in the Christmas parade on the 11th, I raised my eyebrows. I hadn’t experienced a FULL “Christmas in Romney” before, you see. Last year, Covid squatted all over the best-laid parade plans, and the year before THAT, the weather was absolutely terrible that...

www.hampshirereview.com

Fox 59

Martinsville celebrates “Jingle Bell Rock” singer Bobby Helms

MARTINSVILLE – The City of Martinsville is celebrating one of their own. Singer Bobby Helms recorded one of the most recognizable Christmas songs, “Jingle Bell Rock,” which was released in 1957. On Sunday, December 5th, Helms will be honored during the “Bobby Helms Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Music Spectacular.” The...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Your News Local

Christmas Eve Jingle Bell event 2021 held in Peru

﻿PERU, IN- On Tuesday, December 21, Jingle Bells will be handed out on Broadway in Peru next to the Santa House in front of the courthouse from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. They are accepting free will donations for Light Up Peru. Any donations over $5 will get a bell, candy cane, and 2 cookies from Dreams to Reality. The money raised will go 100% to the Light Up Peru fund for next year.
WORLD
federalwaymirror.com

Jingle Bell Brunch tradition returns in Federal Way

The Jingle Bell Brunch returned to Federal Way last Saturday. On Dec. 4, about 125 people gathered at the Federal Way Community Center for the holiday event since it was last held in 2019. The Jingle Bell Brunch has been a Federal Way tradition for 16 years. The event included...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
communitynewspapers.com

Jingle Bells Run returns and holiday parties abound

Get out your holiday costumes for a fun morning on December 19, 2021, 8 a.m., at Tropical Park to support the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run. If you have never participated, you are in for a treat with crazy costumes including elves, Santas and just colorful folks making this run one of my favorites. The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club team raised lots of money at their December 7 Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger featuring Steven Bradley as emcee and music donated by DJ Germain. Thanks to EZ Title Services and 1st Empire Elite Financial for their sponsorship.
CORAL GABLES, FL
fortscott.biz

Christmas In One Week: Jingle Bell Holiday Mart this Saturday

When Leanne Leatherman heard that the Bourbon County Historical Preservation Association was not having its annual Stocking Stuffer Christmas event, she asked a fellow Bourbon County Fair Association member, Sue Reineke, about hosting a craft show and sale. “She thought it would be a good idea, so the Jingle Bell...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
WDVM 25

Runners participate in annual Jingle Bell Rock and Run

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – The Ringing in Hope organization hosted its annual Jingle Bell Rock and Run on Saturday. Runners braved the windy weather to join in on a good cause. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Inova Life with cancer charity. “It’s a great family activity to do […]
MUSIC
wbrc.com

Jingle Bell Rock Event celebrates the holidays and inclusion

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students and teachers in Jefferson County partnered together to create a winter wonderland for special needs students. Smile and holiday spirit were on full display at the Jingle Bell Rock event. The event was hosted at Corner High School and it was their students...
DORA, AL
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Annual Jingle Bell Jog Draws Nice Turnout

Prior to Saturday morning's City of Bridgeport Christmas Parade, the annual Jingle Bell Jog run/walk took place with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m. and the run beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is unique in that there is no entry fee. To participate, individuals only had to bring a new,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thedesertreview.com

Golden Jingle Bells ring through El Centro streets

EL CENTRO — The 75th Annual El Centro Christmas Parade, Golden Jingle Bells, drew crowds who watched the parade from both sides of the streets, from Main Street to Eighth Street and south to Aurora Drive Saturday, Dec. 4. According to Mia Hernandez, IVRCC director of sponsorship and events, 103...
EL CENTRO, CA
Hampshire Review

Christmas memories

Our thought for the week: Grandma’s Butter Molds (Grace E. Easley) When she let me take a turn. And filled each precious mold. In my grandma’s butter molds. As most of you know or have found out, I love genealogy and am very much into it. I found this very old poem and as we prepare for Christmas, we think of folks that have gone on. This poem reminds me of when I went to Grandma Wilson’s house as a young girl, and she had a cupboard in the kitchen. I am sure she had butter molds, but I was more interested in her good, delicious homemade bread and butter pickles. I would say before dinner, “Grandma, can I open a can of the pickles?” and she would say yes. Well, not many left when I got done, and Mom Ruckman always made homemade butter, so she had lots of butter molds. Blessed so much growing up and being married. “Good and wonderful life, and many memories.”
SOCIETY
Houston Chronicle

Jingle Bell Run and other upcoming fitness events around Houston

The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness. This year’s event features a timed, untimed and virtual 5K run, a 1-mile Snowman Shuffle, a Kids Zone, a canine activity area, refreshments, costume contests and giveaways. 7 a.m. Dec. 11; HCSS Sugar Land, 13151 W. Airport Blvd., Sugar Land; events.arthritis.org.
HOUSTON, TX
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Haven celebrates 30th Jingle Bell Parade with parade, tree lighting

GRAND HAVEN, MI-- Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Haven Saturday evening to celebrate the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting ceremony. This was the 30th Jingle Bell Parade put on by The Chamber of Commerce, last year’s parade was cancelled due to the cornavirus pandemic. The parade made its way through downtown along Washington Avenue to Central Park where everyone gathered for the tree lighting ceremony. Dozens of floats, marching bands and walkers decorated with lights participated in the parade.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Jingle Bell Boulevard is returning to Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-If you’re going to be in the Grand Chute on Thursday, December 16, and want to get into the holiday spirit, you’re in luck. Come on down to Town Center Park as the town of Grand Chute presents Jingle Bell Boulevard. The holiday classic is...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

