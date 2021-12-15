Jingle, bells

Our thought for the week: Grandma’s Butter Molds (Grace E. Easley) When she let me take a turn. And filled each precious mold. In my grandma’s butter molds. As most of you know or have found out, I love genealogy and am very much into it. I found this very old poem and as we prepare for Christmas, we think of folks that have gone on. This poem reminds me of when I went to Grandma Wilson’s house as a young girl, and she had a cupboard in the kitchen. I am sure she had butter molds, but I was more interested in her good, delicious homemade bread and butter pickles. I would say before dinner, “Grandma, can I open a can of the pickles?” and she would say yes. Well, not many left when I got done, and Mom Ruckman always made homemade butter, so she had lots of butter molds. Blessed so much growing up and being married. “Good and wonderful life, and many memories.”

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO