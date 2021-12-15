Big Rapids Elks Lodge serves up Christmas dinner

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was at home in Delaware Sunday when Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News to abruptly declare he could not support his sweeping social and climate plan. "I've tried everything humanly possible," the West Virginia Democrat said, appearing remotely. "I can't get there. This is a no."
(CNN) — With his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has handed the White House not just a lump of coal this Christmas, but an entire strip mine. The reaction was immediate and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated...
Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority. The West...
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken. A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on...
