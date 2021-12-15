Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Rights In Federal Case

A Grammy award-winning musician will be serving an extended prison sentence. Irvin Mayfield, and his business partner Ronald Markham, will serve 18 months in federal prison. The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serve three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.

