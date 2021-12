The Sony Xperia Pro-I makes sense. It’s a phone made by a camera maker for photography enthusiasts. Unlike the original Sony Xperia Pro, its appeal isn’t limited to professionals who need an external monitor (though it can act as one). Instead, this is a camera phone that outperforms the Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro when it comes to taking natural-looking, detailed photos and videos with impressive dynamic range, stabilization, and scope to edit. It’s missing out on wireless charging and a periscope zoom, so there’s room for improvement from the off, but even so, it’s a leap in the right direction for Sony.

