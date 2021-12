Vale S.A VALE recently announced that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has entered into an agreement with Nucor Corporation NUE, per which it will indirectly sell its 50% ownership interest in California Steel Industries. The transaction reinforces Vale’s capital discipline, and is in sync with its strategy to focus on its core businesses and strive toward a leaner portfolio. On completion of the deal, Vale will receive $400 million in cash for the 50% of the enterprise value, adjusted for net debt and working capital.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO