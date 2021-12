HUTCHINSON, Kan. — County Commissioner Ron Sellers will be part of the interviews today of the three finalists for the County Appraiser position. "I like the way our county administrator, Randy Partington does interviews for director positions," Sellers said. "He usually has three groups interview the candidates. One is a group of Reno County employees, usually directors of departments. The second is kind of a group of people from the community, then he has a personal interview with that person. He gets input from three different areas on what might be the best candidate."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO