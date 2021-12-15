ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.

The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.

Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing in an orange short-sleeve prison shirt. He said “Guilty, your honor” to confirm his pleas.

Federal prosecutors recommended up to 300 months, or 25 years, in prison. A judge will determine his sentence later, but a 25-year federal sentence would likely extend Chauvin’s time behind bars by about six years if he earns credit for good behavior.

Judge Paul Magnuson didn’t set a date for sentencing.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.

Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.

As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.

The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”

In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.

That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”

The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.

One injured in Franklinton fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a single-family house fire in the Franklinton section of Columbus Sunday night. The fire was reported at approximately 10:32 p.m. on the 200 block of North Guilford Avenue near McKinley Park. According to Columbus dispatchers, one person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southwest Columbus shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in a life-threatening condition after being shot. The shooting was reported on the southwest side of Columbus Thursday night. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 4700 block of Lesbrook Drive at approximately 7:51 p.m. Investigators said the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center. No further […]
Central Ohio hospitals await National Guard aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to come in and help relieve staffing strain on the state’s hospitals. Some central Ohio health systems said Sunday night they remained unsure about what kind of assistance they would be getting from the National Guard. OhioHealth and the Ohio State […]
OHIO STATE
COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
Body found after fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning building in east Columbus.   Around 6:30 a.m., Friday, firefighters were called to a working fire in the area of Channingway Boulevard and Brice Road.   Firefighters confirmed a person’s body was found inside while they were extinguishing the flames.   The cause of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, Dec. 19, a total of 1,847,140 (+7,639) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,519 (+59) hospitalizations and 11,383 (+2) admissions into the ICU. An additional 6,482 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: More than 10,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Dec. 18, a total of 1,839,501 (+10,134) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,460 (+265) hospitalizations and 11,381 (+24) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,588 people have begun the vaccination […]
OHIO STATE
Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

BERLIN, Ohio (AP) — All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors. David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries, […]
BERLIN, OH
