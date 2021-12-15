ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Police: Suspect opened UPS packages, stole electronic devices

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft from packages in Manhattan. Just before...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kansas man after reported fight inside a vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a alleged domestic battery and have made an arrest. Just before 7a.m. Friday, 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5900 block of SW Huntoon on a report of a fight inside a vehicle that had pulled into the lot of a business, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police finds drugs, a gun and children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 2000 Block Illinois Avenue in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt Jerry Monasmith.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Teens playing with gun before 15-year-old was killed

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his 15-year-old friend with a pink gun while playing with it at a Kansas City-area home, according to court records. Elijah Soliz was charged Friday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 11...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Remains of Kan. man missing since windstorm found

ELLIS COUNTY —On Friday morning, the remains of Derrick Kelley were found east of Codell Avenue in rural Ellis County near a burned vehicle determined to be a Dodge Durango registered to Kelley, according to the Sheriff's Office. The coroner's office identified the remains as Kelley. ----------- ELLIS COUNTY...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Devices#Police#United Parcel Service
Hutch Post

KCPD: Death of infant at KC home ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Update: 3 dead after firetruck, SUV crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with a sport utility vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building in a Kansas City entertainment district. Police said the collision happened Wednesday night in the Westport area as the pumper was headed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch man hospitalized after wind blows semi over on I-135

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Joel T. Evans, Hutchinson, was northbound on Interstate 135 approximately three miles south of Kansas 4 Highway when a gust of wind knocked the vehicle over.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy